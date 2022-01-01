African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa reach agreement with Watford to sign Sarr

Villa agree deal to sign Sarr
According to Foot Mercato as reported by Get French Football News, Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Watford to sign Ismaila Sarr.
The Senegal international, who has scored 25 goals in 95 appearances since joining the Hornets from Rennes, was also a transfer target for Crystal Palace.
Gallants sign Yidah from City Stars
Marumo Gallants have confirmed the acquisition of Sven Yidah from FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars.
The Premier Soccer League outfit have unveiled the 23-year-old Kenya international but did not divulge details of the contract signed.
Musonda joins Levante
Zambian prospect Charly Musonda is delighted to begin a new chapter at Spanish second division side Levante after being released by Chelsea this summer.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea despite huge prospects when he broke through the youth ranks, making just seven appearances for the club since 2012.
Onuachu could leave Genk - Vrancken
Genk manager Wouter Vrancken has discussed the transfer situation surrounding forward Paul Onuachu at the Belgian Pro League outfit this summer.
The 28-year-old Nigeria international has missed the opening three top-flight matches for the Smurfs this campaign owing to an injury suffered during pre-season but came on as a substitute in their fourth fixture.
Everton eye Kudus on loan
According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.
The 22-year-old Ghana international moved to the Eredivisie giants from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2020, and has gone on to make 45 appearances for them, scoring six goals.
Gueye agrees with Everton
According to GOAL France, Idrissa Gueye has agreed to leave PSG for Premier League side Everton.
The Senegalese midfielder will join the Toffees for a two-season contract, a club in which he already played for between 2016 and 2019, before settling in Paris.
Nice target move for Pepe
Nice are working round the clock to obtain the services of Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe on loan.
According to lequipe.fr, the French side are keen to sign the Ivory Coast international, who is yet to start for the Gunners in the Premier League this campaign.
Nianzou in Sevilla for medial
According to Sport BILD, Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou has arrived in Sevilla to undergo medical.
The Bavarians are reportedly demanding a transfer fee of at least 16 million euros plus bonus payments for the 20-year-old, who was born in France and is of Ivorian descent.
Ghana's Fosu loaned to Stoke City
Stoke City have completed their eighth new signing of the summer with Tariqe Fosu arriving on loan from Brentford, the club have confirmed.
The Ghana international, who can play as a wing back on either side as well as an attacking midfielder, will spend the 2022/23 season at the bet365 Stadium.
Chelsea will allow Hudson-Odoi to leave on loan
Callum Hudson-Odoi will be allowed to leave Chelsea, only on loan, and not a permanent transfer, as per Evening Standard.
Co-owner Todd Boehly has personally requested him not to force a permanent exit with Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton all vying for his services.
Debreceni sign Nigeria's Olawale
Debreceni have confirmed the signing of Nigeria youth international Peter Olawale.
The 20-year-old teamed up with the Hungarian top-flight side after leaving Hapoel Ra'anana – where he played for two seasons.