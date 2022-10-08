Lille vs Lens: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lille welcome Lens to face them at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The hosts have endured an up-and-down campaign so far, and will hope they are able to string some results together soon.

They'll have their work cut out against arguably the surprise package of the campaign however, who are continuing to look every inch an upstart contender in the European race.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Lille vs Lens date & kick-off time

Game: Lille vs Lens Date: October 9/10, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Lille squad & team news

Two wins and three losses in their last five league games have got Lille bouncing from high ebb to low point with alarming regularity this campaign.

A chance to turn the corner presents itself with their latest encounter - but against a side in far richer form than they are, do they have a credible chance?

Position Players Goalkeepers Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier Defenders Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Yoro, Diakité, Ismaily Midfielders Martin, Cabella, Angel Gomes, André, Zhegrova, Andre Gomes, Baleba Forwards Bamba, David, Ounas, Lihadji, Weah, Virginius, Bayo

Lens squad and team news

Not many necessarily felt Lens would be tearing up the table in Ligue 1 this season, but with only Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille to keep them company among unbeaten clubs, they are looking every inch the contender.

Can they parlay that into a major scalp this weekend? You wouldn't bet against it.