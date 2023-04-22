FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE updates

Bayern Munich face Mainz in the Bundesliga after their Champions League heartbreak

Unbeaten in nine consecutive matches in the Bundesliga, Mainz boasts of a prolific record in the second-half of the season. The German side host Bayern Munich after a 1-1 draw against Koln as they look to compete for European spots owing to their scintillating form. Mainz have accumulated 22 points since the turn of the year and only Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have a better record in the league.

After being thumped 4-0 by Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal, the 05ers have won each of their last five games at home and would look to add another to their tally when they host the league leaders. Mainz emerged victorious in a 3-1 home triumph against the Bavarian Giants and they would be hoping to produce another upset at home.

Bayern Munich galloped into the month of April hoping to lift the treble by the end of the campaign, but the German heavyweights have been handed massive heartbreaks in the DFB Pokal and the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s men were knocked out of the two competitions in the quarterfinals meaning their only hope of lifting silverware this summer is the Bundesliga.

With Borussia Dortmund breathing down their neck, Tuchel would be fully aware of the backlash he would face if they are rivals leapfrog them to the throne.

Despite a shambolic end to the season, the Bavarians would look to brush aside Mainz- a team they have already defeated twice with an aggregate of 10-2 this campaign.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich confirmed line-ups

Mainz 05 XI (3-4-2-1): Zentner; Fernandes, Bell, Hanche-Olsen; Widmer, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Lee, Ajorque; Onisiwo

Bayern Munich XI (3-5-2): Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt; Cancelo, Kimmich, Musial, Goretska, Davies; Muller, Mane

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern host Hertha Berlin next on the 30th of April before travelling away from home to face Werder Bremen on the 6th of May.