Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote: All hope is not lost for achieving our target

The coach is staying positive about the chances of the Flying Antelopes in the Super Six ahead of their final game

Enugu coach Gbenga Ogunbote is still optimistic that his team will get 'something' from the Professional Football League ( ) Supex Six ending in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes are out of the title race but they can still pick up a continental football ticket if they get it right on the final day of action in the championship play-offs, and other results go their way.

Playing with a man down for the second consecutive game after the red card to Tope Olusesi, Rangers were only able to hold to a 1-1 draw, which was not enough to keep their title hopes alive.

Coach Ogunbote, while ruing the missed chances by his team, also complained about the injuries to his players, but he insists that all hope is not lost before their match against Ifeanyi Ubah in their final game of the Super Six

“A good game but injuries did us in. We met a good side but we again missed some chances we created." the Flying Antelopes coach told the media

"All hope is not lost for achieving our target of coming to Lagos.”

Rabiu Ali got Kano Pillars' goal with an expertly taken free-kick just before the hour mark, while Godwin Aguda rescued a point for Rangers, scoring from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Rangers are on five points after four games and would have to beat the whipping boys of the championship play-offs to stand any chance of winning any of the continental football tickets available.