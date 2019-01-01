Abiodun Adebayo: Enyimba sign Abia Warriors defender

The People’s Elephant are not slowing down on their summer acquisitions as they announce yet another addition to their squad

The reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions, have announced Abiodun Abebayo as their latest signing as they continue their business in the summer transfer window.

Adebayo is joining the People’s Elephant from Abia Warriors where he was a key player in the backline.

“Formidable, solid like... A.D.E.B.A.Y.O ✊

📢 Ladies and gents, our new centre back, Abiodun Adebayo! 👏” Enyimba wrote on their Twitter page as they confirmed their latest signing on Saturday.

Before the acquisition of Adebayo, Enyimba had earlier confirmed the arrival of three players from Ghana Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Ampiah, and Abass Mohammed.

The other new signings are Cyril Olisema from Akwa United, Victor Mbaoma from relegated Remo Stars, goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode from as well as Emmanuel James from Plateau United.

Enyimba will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf with a tie against Rahimo FC in the preliminary qualifying round this weekend in Ouagadougou, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.