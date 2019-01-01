Three Ghana stars Darkwah, Ampiah and Mohammed join Enyimba

The People’s Elephant continue their spending spree with three new acquisitions from the Gold Coast

The reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions, have announced the signing of three new players from .

The trio are Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Ampiah and Abass Mohammed who are expected to bolster the Enyimba team as they seek to defend their NPFL title and also challenge for honours in the Caf . The preliminary stage of the competition gets underway this weekend.

We are excited to announce the arrival of three @Ghanafaofficial players - Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Ampiah and Abass Mohammed. pic.twitter.com/tFNEXdLbnT — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) August 8, 2019

Darkwah, a former defender, was signed as a free agent having recently terminated his contract with the Porcupines to pave way for his move.

Former Kotoko frontman Mohammed joined Enyimba as a free agent having left his Kumasi-based club back in April this year.

The striker has also played for SC in Ghana's top division.

On his part, Ampiah a former Ghana youth international joined the People’s Elephant after making a switch from another NPFL side, Delta Force.

Before these latest additions, Enyimba have earlier confirmed the arrival of Cyril Olisema from Akwa United, Victor Mbaoma from relegated Remo Stars, goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode from as well as Emmanuel James from Plateau United.

Enyimba will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with a tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the preliminary qualifying round.

The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso this weekend before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.