World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Iraq
Iraq’s journey to secure a place at the World Cup was the longest of any team, both logistically and in sporting terms. They played a total of 21 matches across multiple rounds of Asian qualifiers and intercontinental play-offs - more than any other nation.
Their campaign began back in 2023, but was only completed in March thanks to victories in a series of win-or-go-home encounters. The first came in November, when Iraq defeated the United Arab Emirates in a play-off. Then, in the spring, they overcame their final hurdle, beating Bolivia in Mexico.
The road was long and complicated in every sense, while the ongoing conflict in the Middle East even threatened the staging of those March play-offs and made Iraq’s journey to the Americas particularly challenging. The team endured a trip lasting more than a day, involving overland travel before flying to Mexico.
The effort ultimately paid off, and Iraq will compete at only the second World Cup in their history, following their debut appearance in 1986.
What to expect
After navigating so many stages and obstacles simply just to qualify, participation in the World Cup already represents a major achievement for Iraq.
Over the past few decades, they have often been a force in Asian football, only to fall short when it came to securing a place at the sport’s biggest tournament. And now that they have finally made it, they have been handed one of the toughest draws imaginable.
What faces them is a daunting group containing France, Norway and Senegal, and thus reaching the knockout stage would qualify as one of the World Cup’s greatest upsets. Even finishing third in the group, regardless of whether they progress to the round of 32, would be a notable achievement.
That said, a draw with Spain during their warm-up fixtures suggests they could yet bloody some noses.
Man in charge
After years of inconsistency, the Iraqi Football Association opted for an internationally experienced coach accustomed to major tournaments and familiar with Asian football. That led them to Graham Arnold.
Arnold spent six years in charge of Australia, during which he led them to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Arnold, and indeed all of Iraq, would gladly sign up for a repeat of that run in 2026, although the challenge facing this team appears even greater.
MVP
The decisive strike against Bolivia, and thus one of the most important goals in Iraqi football history, was scored by Aymen Hussein. It would not have been right had it been anyone else.
The goal was the most significant of the 33 Hussein has scored for his country, with only Younis Mahmoud, with 44, standing above him on Iraq’s all-time scoring list. Whether Hussein can close the gap during the World Cup remains to be seen, but he has a realistic chance of finishing his career as Iraq’s greatest-ever goal-scorer.
Having recently turned 30, Hussein will finally get the opportunity to perform on football’s biggest stage. Until now, his career has been spent primarily in the Iraqi and Emirati leagues. Having played for numerous clubs, he currently represents Al-Karma in his homeland, where he has twice finished as the league’s top scorer. This summer, he will be Iraq’s main attacking outlet.
One to watch
Few fans in Italy are likely to remember him, given the limited opportunities he has received so far, but Iraq have a player who is under contract with Como in Ali Jasim.
The winger made his Serie A debut during the 2024-25 season, but he only managed a handful of minutes before he was loaned last summer to Saudi club Al-Najma, where Jasim has enjoyed significantly more playing time and scored four goals in 21 Pro League appearances during the first half of the season.
Como will undoubtedly be watching his World Cup closely as they evaluate Jasim’s future, and whether to keep him in the squad next season as they prepare to tackle Champions League football for the first time.