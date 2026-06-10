World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Uruguay

Uruguay finished fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers after what proved to be a fairly routine campaign. La Celeste secured qualification with little drama, laying the foundations through four wins in their first six matches, including an impressive away victory over reigning world champions Argentina, before managing the remainder of the campaign effectively.

There were a few difficult spells. Between September and October 2024, for example, Uruguay failed to win any of four matches, recording three goalless draws and a 1-0 defeat in Peru. However, they quickly regained their footing, and mathematical qualification was secured in September thanks to a 3-0 home win over Peru.

As a result, Uruguay have booked their place at the World Cup finals for the fifth consecutive tournament, marking the two-time winners’ best qualification run.