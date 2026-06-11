World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Spain

Spain are widely regarded as the favourites to win the tournament, arriving in North America as the team to beat while aiming to replicate their success from the Euros two years ago.

Their dominant qualifying campaign only reinforced La Roja’s status, with injuries representing the main source of uncertainty heading into the competition. Concerns include tensions with Barcelona over the management of Yamal, Rodri’s recurring fitness issues, Nico Williams’ muscular problems, and questions surrounding the condition of Merino, who has been sidelined since late January. Fermin Lopez, meanwhile, has already been ruled out due to a late-season injury.

Another major talking point is the goalkeeping department, despite it arguably being one of the strongest in world football. Unai Simon has been Spain’s undisputed No.1 since Euro 2020, but debate over his place remains intense due to David Raya’s outstanding performances for Arsenal, and the exceptional season enjoyed by Joan Garcia at Barcelona. Given their qualities, it is a pretty good problem to have.