World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Tunisia
Tunisia entered the CAF World Cup qualifiers as one of Africa’s most reliable national teams, and their campaign fully justified that reputation, as the Carthage Eagles were virtually flawless throughout qualifying, topping their qualifying group with 28 points from a possible 30 while not conceding a single goal.
The latter was an extraordinary achievement that highlighted Tunisia’s tactical organisation, discipline and collective commitment. However, their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January was far less successful.
After finishing second in their group, Tunisia were eliminated in the last 16 by Mali, and the disappointment prompted the sacking of manager Sami Trabelsi.
What to expect
Tunisia have become one of Africa’s most consistent World Cup participants. This will be their third consecutive appearance on the global stage, and their seventh since 1998.
Success at the finals has, however, been hard to come by. Tunisia have never progressed beyond the group stage at a World Cup, and though they memorably beat France in 2022, they are still waiting to break through their own glass ceiling.
Drawn alongside Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands this time around, making the knockouts will not be an easy task for the North Africans, but they have the quality to compete for second or third place.
Man in charge
Tunisia have experienced significant instability on the sidelines in recent times, moving from Faouzi Benzarti to Trabelsi and now to Sabri Lamouchi in little more than two years.
Lamouchi was appointed in January and has had limited time to work with the squad. So far, he has overseen a handful of friendly matches, and he has tasted victory following a win over Haiti in March.
The Frenchman is no stranger to international management, having previously coached Ivory Coast between 2012-2014, a tenure which culminated in Lamouchi leading the Elephants into the World Cup in Brazil.
At club level, Lamouchi has enjoyed a varied career, managing Rennes in France and both Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City in the Championship before moving to Saudi Arabia in recent years. For him, this World Cup represents not only a major challenge, but also an opportunity to re-establish himself at the highest level of the game.
MVP
Following the retirement of Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia lost its most iconic and influential player. As a result, much greater responsibility now falls on the shoulders of Ellyes Skhiri.
The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder is one of the most experienced players in Tunisia’s history, with over 80 international appearances to his name. He will thus be expected to lead the team both on and off the pitch during the World Cup.
Skhiri combines physical strength with outstanding football intelligence, making him an excellent shield in front of the defence. Though he was not an undisputed starter throughout the most recent Bundesliga season, he remains a highly respected figure at club level and will undoubtedly be one of Tunisia’s key players this summer.
One to watch
He may no longer be an unknown prospect - by the time the World Cup begins, he will be approaching 50 appearances for Tunisia - but if there is one player who seems ready for a genuine breakthrough, it is Hannibal Mejbri.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder developed through Manchester United’s academy system and went on to make 13 appearances for the Red Devils before joining Burnley in 2024. Hannibal has enjoyed two strong seasons at Turf Moor, gaining regular playing time and valuable Premier League experience.
Hannibal possesses no shortage of technical ability, confidence and personality. Consistency and end product, however, have occasionally been lacking. Now, with a World Cup on the horizon, the time has come for him to take ownership of this Tunisia team and fulfil the promise that has made him one of Africa’s most exciting talents.