World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Japan

The 2026 tournament will mark Japan’s eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, a testament to their transformation into one of the most consistent forces in both Asian and global football.

They became the first nation to secure qualification for the tournament outside of the three co-hosts, with the decisive moment coming in March 2025, when a victory over Bahrain guaranteed the Samurai Blue’s place at the tournament.

Across 16 qualification matches, Japan won 13, losing only once - and that defeat to Australia only came after their own qualification had already been secured.