World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Turkiye

Winning by the narrowest of margins: That was the hallmark of Turkiye during qualifying as they secured their place at the World Cup thanks to back-to-back 1-0 victories over Romania and Kosovo in the play-offs.

They had previously finished second in UEFA Group E behind Spain and ahead of Bulgaria and Georgia, with their only defeat coming against La Roja.

Qualifying for 2026 marks Turkiye’s return to the World Cup finals after a 24-year absence, dating back to the 2002 tournament, where they famously finished third after losing to Brazil in the semi-finals. Qualification has reignited enthusiasm across the country, with fans eager to rally around this talented team on football’s biggest stage.