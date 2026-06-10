World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Paraguay

Paraguay secured their place at the 2026 World Cup through the notoriously demanding CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, though after six matches their campaign appeared all-but doomed.

Under Daniel Garnero, Paraguay scored just one goal through the first third of their qualifying games, earning a meagre five points. Then came the 2024 Copa America, where three defeats in the group stages finally prompted a managerial change - Paraguay’s 11th in the space of 13 years - as Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro was appointed to replace Garnero.

Alfaro’s arrival marked a turning point, and Paraguay began collecting crucial points, especially at home, turning Asuncion into a genuine fortress. Victories over Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay were not particularly spectacular in terms of goals scored or overall performance, but they proved invaluable.

A series of strategic draws also helped the team remain firmly in the automatic qualification places, and their objective was achieved with one match to spare, as Paraguay ultimately finished sixth in the 10–team standings.