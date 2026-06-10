World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Scotland

Between the 1970s and 1990s, Scotland were a near-constant presence at World Cups. But after the 1998 tournament, a drought lasting almost three decades began. Qualification for 2026, therefore, carries enormous historical significance, achieved after a campaign that was anything but straightforward.

Scotland’s journey started with a 0-0 draw away to group favourites Denmark, before continuing through a series of ups and downs. Unconvincing victories over Greece and Belarus, growing frustration among supporters, and a crushing 3-0 defeat in Athens that seemed to derail their hopes put travel plans on hold. But just as automatic qualification appeared to be slipping away, an unexpected Belarus draw in Copenhagen reopened the race and set the stage for an unforgettable night at Hampden Park.

November’s 4-2 victory over Denmark marked one of the greatest moments in recent Scottish football history. Sparked by Scott McTominay’s spectacular bicycle-kick opener after just three minutes, and rounded out by dramatic goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean in the 93rd and 98th minutes, respectively, celebrations continued well into the night in Glasgow.

It was a hard-fought qualification campaign, at times seemingly impossible, but that only made it more meaningful for a national team that had spent years trying to return to football’s biggest stage.