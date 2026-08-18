Nottingham Forest have become one of the Premier League's most watchable sides, and the City Ground has rediscovered the noise that once made it one of the most feared grounds in Europe. Now under Vitor Pereira, the Portuguese coach who arrived to take charge on the banks of the Trent, the club begins another top-flight campaign with expectations higher than they have been in decades.

The 2026/27 home fixture list is a strong one. Leeds United open the season at the City Ground, Arsenal visit in October, and Manchester City and Chelsea both come to Nottingham in November, giving supporters three marquee occasions before Christmas.

So how do you get a Premier League ticket to catch Nottingham Forest in action? Let GOAL talk you through your options for 2026/27, including where to find tickets and how much they will cost.

What are the upcoming Nottingham Forest fixtures?

Below you can find Nottingham Forest's upcoming Premier League fixtures for the 2026/27 season:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sat 22 Aug 2026 Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United City Ground, Nottingham Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Anfield, Liverpool Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur City Ground, Nottingham Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026 Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Villa Park, Birmingham Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026 Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City City Ground, Nottingham Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Selhurst Park, London Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal City Ground, Nottingham Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026 Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Portman Road, Ipswich Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026 Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Gtech Community Stadium, London Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City City Ground, Nottingham Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026 AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea City Ground, Nottingham Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026 Hull City vs Nottingham Forest MKM Stadium, Hull Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026 Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion City Ground, Nottingham Tickets

How to buy Nottingham Forest 2026/27 tickets?

The most accessible way to buy Nottingham Forest tickets is through StubHub, where verified tickets are available for both home and away fixtures with no membership or loyalty points required.

Tickets at the City Ground are released in stages, first to season ticket holders, then to members ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases, and finally to general sale if anything remains. With a capacity of around 30,700 and demand at its highest level in years, the biggest fixtures rarely reach that final stage.

StubHub removes those barriers completely. There is no waiting period, no points to accumulate, and no purchase history required. You can browse listings for any match, compare seats across every stand, and buy in minutes, which makes it the realistic option for anyone chasing a late ticket or visiting Nottingham for a specific game.

How much are Nottingham Forest tickets?

Nottingham Forest matchday tickets typically range from around £33 to £60 at face value, with prices varying by seat location, opponent and fixture.

On StubHub, prices reflect live demand rather than fixed categories. The fixtures against promoted and mid-table sides such as Coventry City and Brighton represent the best value of the autumn, while Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea at the City Ground command the highest prices of the period.

The pattern is consistent: the cheapest seats for the biggest games disappear first, so the earlier you look, the better the price and the wider the choice.

What is the history of the City Ground?

The City Ground is a football stadium on the banks of the River Trent in Nottingham and has been the home of Nottingham Forest since 1898, with a capacity of around 30,700.

The ground hosted matches at Euro 1996 and has long been the subject of redevelopment plans, including proposals to expand capacity towards 38,000 through a new Peter Taylor Stand and additional seating in the Bridgford End. Its riverside location, tight stands and proximity to Trent Bridge make it one of the most distinctive matchday settings in English football.

How do I get to the City Ground?

Parking is very limited around the City Ground, so the best way to travel is by train to Nottingham railway station, which is within walking distance of the stadium.

The ground is also served by additional bus and tram services on matchdays if you would rather not walk the full route. There are multiple hotels and accommodation options around the City Ground and across Nottingham, and the city's transport links make staying further afield entirely workable.