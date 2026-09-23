How to buy FC Koln 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Bundesliga news and more

Having finished 14th in the Bundesliga in May, after gaining promotion at the end of the 2024/25 2.Bundesliga campaign, FC Köln are now looking to push on during the current season. Book tickets to see them in action today.

Following a successful caretaker period at the end of last season, Rene Wagner was handed the permanent managerial reins at FC Köln in May. He has looked to bolster a defence that leaked 63 goals during the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign, by signing the likes of Luka Lochoshvili, Gideon Mensah, Tom Krauß and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey.

Despite dropping down a division two seasons ago, FC Köln, aka 'Die Geißböcke' (The Billy Goats), still regularly filled their impressive RheinEnergieStadion home with 50,000 spectators and those frenzied fans are still eagerly streaming through the turnstiles of the iconic venue.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at FC Köln matches this season, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming FC Köln fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: FC Köln vs Borussia Mönchengladbach RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Tickets Fri, Oct 16 (8.30pm) Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Köln Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt) Tickets Sat, Oct 24 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: FC Köln vs FC Schalke 04 RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Tickets Tue, Oct 27 (8.45pm) DFB-Pokal: FC Köln vs Union Berlin RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs FC Köln Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Berlin) Tickets Sun, Nov 8 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Tickets Fri, Nov 20 (8.30pm) Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs FC Köln Allianz Arena (Munich) Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: FC Köln vs SV Elversberg RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Tickets Sat, Dec 5 (TBA) Bundesliga: FC Augsburg vs FC Köln WWK Arena (Augsburg) Tickets

How to buy FC Köln tickets

The official and safest way to purchase FC Köln match tickets is to go to the club's online portal (1. FC Köln Ticket Shop). If a home match at the RheinEnergieStadion is officially sold out, you can try accessing the club's authorised, resale market through the FC Köln Ticketbörse. This system uses the Eventim Fansale platform, where season ticket holders list seats they cannot use.

Because FC Köln regularly sells out its 50,000-capacity stadium, tickets are allocated in progressive sales phases. They strictly open at 10am CET on designated sales days.

Phase 1 - Early Bird Access : Available exclusively to long-standing club members (those holding a membership for 20+ years).

Phase 2 - Member Advance Sale : Opens up to all standard club members (FC-Mitglied). Members are typically capped at a maximum of 2 tickets per match.

Phase 3 - General Public Sale : Remaining inventory goes on open sale to the general public. For high-profile matches (such as the Rheinland Derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach or fixtures against Bayern Munich), tickets rarely survive long enough to reach this phase.

The club announces individual match pre-sale dates a few weeks in advance on its main channels. Historically, ticket windows open roughly 3 to 4 weeks prior to the fixture date.

In addition, fans can purchase FC Köln match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are FC Köln tickets?

Official FC Köln match tickets at the RheinEnergieStadion generally range from roughly €15-€60+ for standard face-value day tickets depending on the category, though high demand means primary tickets sell out via member presales.

The RheinEnergieStadion holds 50,000 fans (including 8,000 standing spots and 3,700 business/VIP seats). Official face-value pricing breaks down by location and tier as follows:

Standing (Stehplatz) : Südtribüne (The famous home terrace / South Stand) - Price range (€15-€20)

Category 3 / 4 (Upper/Corner) : Upper tiers and corner sections with basic views - Price range (€20-€40)

Category 2 (Mid-Range) : Mid-tier or lower-corner sections - Price range (€35-€55)

Category 1 (Main/Longside) : Lower tier and main grandstands along the pitch - Price range (€50-€75+)

Business / VIP Seats : East/North business areas (includes catering/lounge access) - Price range (€99-€119+)

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about RheinEnergieStadion

The RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, is one of European football’s most vibrant and distinctive arenas. Known traditionally as the Müngersdorfer Stadion, it's served as the atmospheric home ground for 1. FC Köln since 1948.

Combining a rich century-long legacy with cutting-edge architecture, the ground is famous for its towering steel pylons and an uncompromising, carnival-infused fan culture.

The venue has evolved through three distinct lifetimes on the exact same site:

The Original Stadion (1923-1972) : Opened in 1923 as the Müngersdorfer Stadion, it featured an athletics track and was heavily used for non-professional sports and massive regional gatherings.

The Concrete Pioneer (1975-2002) : Rebuilt to modernize the facilities, it reopened in late 1975 as the first fully covered stadium in Germany. It successfully hosted matches during UEFA Euro 1988.

The Modern Era (2002-Present) : To ensure a spot as a host city for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the old venue was completely demolished and rebuilt in stages between 2002 and 2004. This tier-by-tier construction allowed 1. FC Köln to keep playing their home games without interruption.

Memorable moments at RheinEnergieStadion

Lukas Podolski’s 'Christening' (2004) : The newly opened modern stadium celebrated its first official match. Local hero and global icon Lukas Podolski scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for FC Köln.

2006 FIFA World Cup : The newly reconstructed arena hosted five tournament matches. Among them was a thrilling 2-2 group stage draw between England and Sweden, alongside a tense Round of 16 penalty shootout victory for Ukraine over Switzerland. The venue also staged games at UEFA Euro 1988 and UEFA Euro 2024.

2020 UEFA Europa League Final : Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA relocated the latter stages of the tournament to Germany. On 21 August 21, behind closed doors, Sevilla defeated Inter Milan 3-2 in a dramatic, high-scoring final, to lift their sixth Europa League title.

The Luminous Pylons: The most striking feature of the stadium's architecture is its four 72-metre-high steel towers located at each corner. They act as glowing visual anchors across the Cologne skyline. When FC Köln scores a goal, the stadium announcer presses a famous button that sets the pylons flashing in vibrant red and white.

FC Köln records and statistics

FC Köln is one of Germany’s most historic and deeply rooted football clubs. Founded in 1948 through the merger of Kölner Ballspiel-Club 1901 and SpVgg Sülz 07, the club established itself as an early powerhouse of German football.

Club honours and trophy highlights

German Champions / Bundesliga Winners : 3 Titles (1962, 1964, 1978)

DFB-Pokal : 4 Titles (1968, 1977, 1978, 1983)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Wolfgang Overath & Toni Schumacher (541)

Most Goals: Hans Schäfer (269), Hannes Löhr (236)

Hotshot Müller

Dieter Müller holds the record for scoring the most individual goals in a Bundesliga match. He scored 6 goals for FC Köln during a famous 7-2 win against Werder Bremen in 1977.

The Legend of Hennes the Goat

The club's official mascot is a live billy goat named Hennes. The tradition began in 1950 when a circus director gifted a young goat to the club as a carnival joke. It was named after the legendary player and manager Hennes Weisweiler.

A 'Double' to Remember

During the 1977-78 season, Köln won both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal. They edged out arch-rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach for the league crown on goal difference on the final day, despite Gladbach winning their final game by a ridiculous 12-0 scoreline.



