How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2026/27 tickets: Bundesliga prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Despite sellout crowds regularly packing the turnstiles at the BayArena, tickets are still consistently snapped up by savvy matchgoers eager to see Bundesliga powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen live during the 2026/27 season.

Looking for tickets? Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayer Leverkusen ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

Upcoming Bayer Leverkusen 2026/27 fixtures

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen tickets?

Multiple ticketing pathways exist for securing seats at the BayArena, depending on your budget and planning window:

Official Club Ticket Portal : Purchasing directly via bayer04.de is the primary method for face-value tickets. Tickets are typically released online 4 to 6 weeks before each fixture.

: Purchasing directly via bayer04.de is the primary method for face-value tickets. Tickets are typically released online 4 to 6 weeks before each fixture. Bayer 04 Club Membership : Official club members receive an early priority access window before any remaining seats hit open general sale. For high-demand fixtures (e.g., Bayern Munich or European knockouts), membership is virtually essential for primary sales.

: Official club members receive an early priority access window before any remaining seats hit open general sale. For high-demand fixtures (e.g., Bayern Munich or European knockouts), membership is virtually essential for primary sales. Secondary Resale Platforms: If official channels sell out, secondary ticket marketplaces provide alternative digital ticket resale options. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying to ensure ticket security.

How much are Bayer Leverkusen tickets?

Buying directly through Bayer 04 on a single-match basis offers some of the most accessible ticket pricing in European football:

Direct Face-Value Rates: Adult single-match tickets generally range from €15 to €55, depending on the stadium section and opponent category.

Adult single-match tickets generally range from €15 to €55, depending on the stadium section and opponent category. Stand Locations: The cheapest seats (and standing terraces) are located in the North (Nordkurve) and South stands behind the goals. Central side stands (Westtribüne and Osttribüne) command top face-value prices.

The cheapest seats (and standing terraces) are located in the North (Nordkurve) and South stands behind the goals. Central side stands (Westtribüne and Osttribüne) command top face-value prices. Secondary Resale Rates: On secondary marketplaces like StubHub, entry-level prices for standard Bundesliga games start from around €25 to €35, with marquee matchups against Bayern Munich or Rheinderby rivals 1. FC Köln commanding higher market-driven rates.

On secondary marketplaces like StubHub, entry-level prices for standard Bundesliga games start from around €25 to €35, with marquee matchups against Bayern Munich or Rheinderby rivals 1. FC Köln commanding higher market-driven rates. Concession Categories: Like most Bundesliga sides, Bayer Leverkusen offers tiered pricing brackets for juniors, students, and seniors on select primary ticket drops.

History of the BayArena

The BayArena, which has a capacity of over 30,000, has been the home of Bayer Leverkusen since it was first opened in 1958.

It was initially built to provide a sports facility for Bayer company employees. The stadium has undergone several major renovations over time, and it’s evolved into a world-class arena, which is one of the symbols of modern German football.

The Bay Arena was selected as one of nine venues to be used during the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, and three group games and one quarter-final encounter were played there.