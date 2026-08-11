How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2026/27 tickets: Bundesliga prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Despite sellout crowds regularly packing the turnstiles at the BayArena, tickets are still consistently snapped up by savvy matchgoers eager to see Bundesliga powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen live during the 2026/27 season.
Looking for tickets? Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayer Leverkusen ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.
Upcoming Bayer Leverkusen 2026/27 fixtures
|Date & Time
|Fixture
|Location
|Tickets
|Sat 22 Aug 2026, 13:00
|SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Brita-Arena, Wiesbaden
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:30
|SV Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:30
|Bayer Leverkusen vs 1. FC Union Berlin
|BayArena, Leverkusen
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:30
|FC Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
|WWK Arena, Augsburg
|Buy Tickets
|Sun 20 Sep 2026, 15:30
|Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig
|BayArena, Leverkusen
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 10 Oct 2026, 12:00
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Mewa Arena, Mainz
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 17 Oct 2026, 12:00
|Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg
|BayArena, Leverkusen
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 24 Oct 2026, 12:00
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen
|PreZero Arena, Sinsheim
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 31 Oct 2026, 11:00
|Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart
|BayArena, Leverkusen
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 7 Nov 2026, 11:00
|1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen
|RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 21 Nov 2026, 11:00
|Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Paderborn 07
|BayArena, Leverkusen
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 28 Nov 2026, 11:00
|Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Westfalenstadion, Dortmund
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 5 Dec 2026, 11:00
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
|BayArena, Leverkusen
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 12 Dec 2026, 11:00
|SV Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Weser Stadium, Bremen
|Buy Tickets
|Sat 19 Dec 2026, 11:00
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|BayArena, Leverkusen
|Buy Tickets
How to buy Bayer Leverkusen tickets?
Multiple ticketing pathways exist for securing seats at the BayArena, depending on your budget and planning window:
- Official Club Ticket Portal: Purchasing directly via bayer04.de is the primary method for face-value tickets. Tickets are typically released online 4 to 6 weeks before each fixture.
- Bayer 04 Club Membership: Official club members receive an early priority access window before any remaining seats hit open general sale. For high-demand fixtures (e.g., Bayern Munich or European knockouts), membership is virtually essential for primary sales.
- Secondary Resale Platforms: If official channels sell out, secondary ticket marketplaces provide alternative digital ticket resale options. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying to ensure ticket security.
How much are Bayer Leverkusen tickets?
Buying directly through Bayer 04 on a single-match basis offers some of the most accessible ticket pricing in European football:
- Direct Face-Value Rates: Adult single-match tickets generally range from €15 to €55, depending on the stadium section and opponent category.
- Stand Locations: The cheapest seats (and standing terraces) are located in the North (Nordkurve) and South stands behind the goals. Central side stands (Westtribüne and Osttribüne) command top face-value prices.
- Secondary Resale Rates: On secondary marketplaces like StubHub, entry-level prices for standard Bundesliga games start from around €25 to €35, with marquee matchups against Bayern Munich or Rheinderby rivals 1. FC Köln commanding higher market-driven rates.
- Concession Categories: Like most Bundesliga sides, Bayer Leverkusen offers tiered pricing brackets for juniors, students, and seniors on select primary ticket drops.
History of the BayArena
The BayArena, which has a capacity of over 30,000, has been the home of Bayer Leverkusen since it was first opened in 1958.
It was initially built to provide a sports facility for Bayer company employees. The stadium has undergone several major renovations over time, and it’s evolved into a world-class arena, which is one of the symbols of modern German football.
The Bay Arena was selected as one of nine venues to be used during the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, and three group games and one quarter-final encounter were played there.Ticket availability for German top-flight matches remains extraordinarily tight due to passionate fan cultures and high stadium attendances. If you plan to back your pre-season observations with low-risk wagers, starting with promotional house credit is a major advantage. Spend a moment reviewing our comprehensive guide to benefits unlocked by our megapari promo code.