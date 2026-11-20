West Ham United host Bristol City on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the London Stadium in London.

Their most recent meetings came in the third round of the 2023–24 FA Cup, where Bristol City earned a surprise 1–1 draw at the London Stadium before eliminating West Ham with a 1–0 replay victory at Ashton Gate. That cup tie also sparked lingering off-field friction between the clubs after Bristol City's large away allocation forced thousands of West Ham season-ticket holders to relocate from their regular seats.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for West Ham United vs Bristol City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is West Ham United vs Bristol City Championship kick-off?

West Ham United vs Bristol City kicks off at the London Stadium in London on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 10:00 London Stadium

How to buy West Ham United vs Bristol City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the West Ham United vs Bristol City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Member Tickets (West Ham Home): Home tickets can be bought through the official West Ham United e-ticketing platform. Claret Members typically get priority windows to secure general admission seats before remaining availability moves down the line.

Home tickets can be bought through the official West Ham United e-ticketing platform. Claret Members typically get priority windows to secure general admission seats before remaining availability moves down the line. Bristol City Away Allocation: These tickets go on sale via Bristol City's official ticketing site based on priority tiers, such as loyalty points, season ticket holder status, and club memberships.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do West Ham United vs Bristol City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the West Ham United vs Bristol City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult General Admission: Range from £25 to £45 .

Range from . Concessions (Seniors Over 66 / Young Adults Under 21 / Under 18): Concession tickets range from £10 to £45 , with lower-tier seating offering deeply discounted youth and senior rates starting as low as £10 to £12 .

Concession tickets range from , with lower-tier seating offering deeply discounted youth and senior rates starting as low as . Claret & Blue Member Discount: Supporters who hold an official adult membership (£35 per season) or U18 membership (£15 per season) receive a £5 discount

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Entry Level: starting from approximately £21.

starting from approximately Average Market Prices: Average around £111.

West Ham United vs Bristol City Championship: Everything you need to know

West Ham United vs Bristol City Form

West Ham have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home loss to Blackburn Rovers, following a 3-3 draw with Cardiff City before that. Earlier in the run, the Hammers beat Swansea City 0-1 away from home. West Ham scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Bristol City's last five Championship outings produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-5 loss at Norwich City, which followed a 1-2 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Robins' only win in the period came in a 2-3 victory at Bolton Wanderers. Bristol City scored three goals and conceded nine across those five games.

West Ham United vs Bristol City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2024, when Bristol City beat West Ham United 1-0 at home in the FA Cup. Prior to that, the sides drew 1-1 at the London Stadium in the same competition earlier that month. Across the last five recorded meetings, Bristol City hold a narrow edge, with two wins to West Ham's one and two draws. The head-to-head record spans both FA Cup and Championship encounters.