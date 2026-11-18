Thun host Gent on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Arena Thun in Thun.

This fixture at the Arena Thun marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting between Thun and Gent in European competition. Heading into this crucial Matchday 5 encounter in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League, both sides are looking to climb up the standings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Thun vs Gent, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Thun vs Gent Conference League kick-off?

Thun vs Gent kicks off at Arena Thun in Thun on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Arena Thun

How to buy Thun vs Gent Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Thun vs Gent Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through official club ticketing outlets managed by FC Thun when primary allocations and standard sale windows are open.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Thun vs Gent Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Thun vs Gent Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seats: €25 - €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Resale Listings: €50 - €150+.

Thun vs Gent Conference League: Everything you need to know

Thun vs Gent Form

Thun have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Basel in the Super League, and they scored three goals in a Conference League win over Heart of Midlothian before that. Across the five matches, Thun have scored 13 goals and conceded 13, reflecting an open and unpredictable style of play. Their two defeats came against Lugano (2-3) and Hajduk Split (0-1).

Gent have also won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 domestic win over Kortrijk, following a goalless draw with KuPS in the Conference League. The standout result in Gent's recent run was a 4-0 victory over Anderlecht, though they were beaten 2-0 by both Lommel and Braga in that same period.

Thun vs Gent: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Thun and Gent is currently available for the last five meetings. This appears to be a rare or first-time encounter between the two clubs at this level.