How to get Strasbourg vs Brest tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Strasbourg host Brest on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

During the 2025–26 Ligue 1 season, Brest secured a narrow 2-1 away victory at the Stade de la Meinau in November 2025. Strasbourg quickly exacted revenge in the reverse fixture later that campaign, turning the tables with a 2-1 away win of their own at the Stade Francis-Le Blé in May 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Strasbourg vs Brest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Strasbourg vs Brest Ligue 1 kick-off?

Strasbourg vs Brest kicks off at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de la Meinau

How to buy Strasbourg vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and Brest:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing (RC Strasbourg Alsace): The most direct and reliable option to secure official-price tickets is through Strasbourg's official ticketing portal, especially for home supporters sitting in the general public stands at the Stade de la Meinau.

The most direct and reliable option to secure official-price tickets is through Strasbourg's official ticketing portal, especially for home supporters sitting in the general public stands at the Stade de la Meinau. Stade de la Meinau Box Office: Tickets can occasionally be purchased directly at the stadium ticket windows ahead of matchday, subject to availability if the match has not completely sold out.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Strasbourg vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the upcoming Strasbourg vs Brest Ligue 1 match, categorized by official club sources and the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seating / General Public Tiers: Usually ranges from €20 to €40 , offering standard matchday views and atmosphere behind the goals or in family zones at the Stade de la Meinau.

Usually ranges from , offering standard matchday views and atmosphere behind the goals or in family zones at the Stade de la Meinau. Premium / Central Stand Seating: Typically priced between €50 to €75 for improved midfield viewing angles and enhanced comfort.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Economy Resale Listings: Start around €25 to €55 for upper or family-section general admission seats.

Start around for upper or family-section general admission seats. Upper Stand and Premium Resale Seats: Ranging from €110 to €150+ per ticket for high-demand or better-positioned adjacent seats.

Strasbourg vs Brest Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Strasbourg vs Brest Form

Strasbourg have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Ligue 1 matches, scoring nine goals and conceding eleven. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and they also fell 2-1 to both Nice and Paris FC in that run. Their only win came in a 6-2 victory over Troyes, though that result now feels distant given the three defeats that followed.

Brest have won one, drawn two, and lost two across their last five competitive matches, though one of those draws came in a friendly against Monza. In Ligue 1 specifically, their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Lille, and they recorded a convincing 5-1 win over Angers before that. They did lose 2-1 to Auxerre and 0-1 to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the run.

Strasbourg vs Brest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in May 2026, with Brest winning 1-2 away at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brest have won three times compared to one win for Strasbourg, with one match ending level. Brest have also won on their last two visits to the Stade de la Meinau.