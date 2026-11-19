Stoke City host West Brom on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke.

Their most recent league encounter came on February 7, 2026, at The Hawthorns, resulting in a cagey, hard-fought 0–0 draw. In their earlier clash at the bet365 Stadium on August 30, 2025, West Bromwich Albion managed to edge out the hosts with a narrow 1–0 victory.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Stoke City vs West Brom, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Championship kick-off?

Stoke City vs West Brom kicks off at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 07:30 Bet365 Stadium

How to buy Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Stoke City Official Ticket Office: As the home club hosting the match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke City offers tickets directly through their official online ticketing platform, phone line, or stadium ticket office.

As the home club hosting the match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke City offers tickets directly through their official online ticketing platform, phone line, or stadium ticket office. West Bromwich Albion Official Away Tickets: For visiting supporters, tickets must be purchased directly through West Bromwich Albion's official ticket portal. Away allocation tickets are distributed to Baggies season ticket holders and loyalty point holders first, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Home/Away Seating: Usually ranges from £25 to £38 .

Usually ranges from . Concession & Senior Tickets: Typically priced between £18 and £27 .

Typically priced between . Junior & Under-Age Seating: Usually ranging from £12 to £15 .

Usually ranging from . Official Hospitality Packages: Start from approximately £334.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seating: Typically kick off around £63 to £85.

Typically kick off around Average Market Pricing: Average market price of around £81.

Average market price of around Premium & Longside Resale Seats: Frequently list between £100 and £135+.

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Championship: Everything you need to know

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Form

Stoke City have won four and drawn one of their last five Championship matches, conceding just once across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win away at Portsmouth on November 7, following a 1-2 victory at Blackburn Rovers on November 3. They also beat Preston North End 2-0 at home and won 0-1 at Derby County during this stretch. Stoke have scored seven goals and conceded one across those five games, keeping three clean sheets.

West Brom have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five Championship fixtures, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Millwall on November 7, and they also beat West Ham 1-3 on October 31. The Baggies drew 1-1 with both Southampton and Preston North End in this run, scoring nine goals and conceding five across the five matches.

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when West Brom and Stoke City drew 0-0 at The Hawthorns in the Championship. Prior to that, West Brom won 0-1 at the Bet365 Stadium in August 2025, while the sides drew 1-1 at The Hawthorns in January 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Stoke have won two, West Brom have won one, and two matches have ended level.