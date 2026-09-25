Slovan Bratislava take on VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

The two sides previously met in the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League league phase, where VfB Stuttgart earned a 3–1 away victory in Bratislava. Slovan Bratislava will be seeking their first-ever competitive win against VfB Stuttgart, having recorded one draw and two losses across three historical European encounters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League kick-off?

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 National Football Stadium

How to buy Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League match at Tehelné pole stadium, follow these primary purchasing routes:

Official Slovan Bratislava Ticket Portal: The primary and safest source for home-end tickets is the club's official ticketing website (vstupenky.skslovan.com). Priority access is usually granted to season ticket holders first, followed by members, before any remaining inventory goes to general public sale.

VfB Stuttgart Away Section: If you are supporting VfB Stuttgart, away section tickets are distributed exclusively through VfB Stuttgart's official ticket shop and member allocations. Away fans must book directly via the visiting club.

Tehelné pole Stadium Ticket Office: Subject to availability, physical tickets can be purchased at the stadium box office on matchday starting 1.5 hours prior to kick-off, though high-profile Champions League fixtures typically sell out online beforehand.

Secondary Market Platforms: If primary sales are sold out, tickets are often listed on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub though prices will vary above face value.

How much do Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart UEFA Champions League match vary based on ticket category and purchasing channel:

1. Official Face-Value Prices

Home Categories (Tehelné pole): General admission ticket prices for home sections typically range from €30 to €90 depending on the tier, stand (Behind Goal vs. Main Stand), and seat category.

Visiting Supporters (Away Section): Under UEFA regulations, ticket prices for away fans in Champions League fixtures are capped at a maximum of €60 .

VIP & Hospitality: Premium and VIP hospitality packages range from €150 to €350+ per ticket, depending on included food, beverage, and box seat amenities.

2. Secondary Ticket Market

If primary sales through official club channels sell out, resale ticket prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub generally start at around €95 to €140 for standard seats, with high-demand or central view categories averaging between €250 and €320.

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League: Everything you need to know

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Slovan Bratislava have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding fourteen. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Zilina in the Slovak top flight. The low point of that run was a 6-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and they also lost 2-0 to DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda in the league. Their only win came in Champions League qualification, a 2-1 victory away at NK Celje.

VfB Stuttgart have won two, drawn none, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Hoffenheim. The highlight of their recent run was a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking FK, and they also beat FC Koeln 4-1 in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart lost heavily to Bayern Munich, 5-1, earlier in the sequence.

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the 2024/25 Champions League, when Stuttgart won 3-1 in Bratislava on 21 January 2025. The clubs also met in Europa League qualification in August 2010, with Stuttgart winning 1-0 in Bratislava before drawing 2-2 in the return leg in Stuttgart. Across all three recorded meetings, Stuttgart have one win and one draw, with Slovan yet to record a victory.