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Champions League
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
National Football Stadium
team-logoReal Betis
Book Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Tickets
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How to get Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Slovan Bratislava
Real Betis
Champions League

Slovan Bratislava take on Real Betis in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Slovan Bratislava host Real Betis on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava.

ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis have no prior competitive history, making this upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture their very first official meeting. Set to take place at the Tehelné pole stadium, this match represents a crucial milestone for both clubs as they battle for points in the expanded Champions League league stage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League kick-off?

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis kicks off at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 5
National Football Stadium

How to buy Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League tickets?

Here are the options and channels available for purchasing tickets to the Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Champions League match at RAMS Park:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites of both ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis for direct member sales, general public ticket releases, and box office information.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated price details for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis, categorized by ticket source:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / General Admission: Range from approximately €30 to €90, depending on tier levels and seating blocks.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Generally start around €150 to €350+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Corner Sections: Standard upper bowl or corner view seats start around €30 to €135.
  • Longside / Lower Stand Sections: Generally range from €160 to €250+.
  • Premium / High-Demand Blocks: Average resale values going up to €280 to €400+ due to high demand for Champions League fixtures.
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Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League: Everything you need to know

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Form

Slovan Bratislava have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Champions League defeat to Roma, which followed a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the Slovak 1. Liga. They also lost 3-0 to VfB Stuttgart in Europe during this run, with their only other points coming from a 1-1 draw with Skalica and a 2-1 away win at Komarno.

Real Betis have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord, and they also recorded a 3-2 victory over Porto in Europe during this stretch. A 5-2 defeat to Barcelona represents their only loss, while a 5-2 win over Osasuna and a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna complete the picture. Betis have scored eleven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

SBR

SBR - Form

ROM
L4-0
BBY
D2-2
TRE
W0-2
POD
W1-2
LAS
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BET

BET - Form

POR
W3-2
BAR
L2-5
FEY
W1-0
CEL
D0-0
MAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis. This fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

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