How to get Sevilla vs Malaga tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sevilla host Malaga on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville.

Their most recent competitive meetings took place during the 2017-18 LaLiga season, which concluded with a narrow 1-0 away victory for Sevilla at La Rosaleda. Prior encounters between the two sides have often delivered high-intensity drama, highlighted by a thrilling six-goal encounter that ended in a 4-2 win for Málaga back in May 2017.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sevilla vs Malaga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sevilla vs Malaga LaLiga kick-off?

Sevilla vs Malaga kicks off at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 15 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

How to buy Sevilla vs Malaga LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Sevilla vs Malaga LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Sevilla FC's official website or box office provides the most secure and authorized access, especially for general public sales and member allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Sevilla vs Malaga LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Sevilla vs Malaga LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Typically range from €30 to €120 .

Typically range from . Official Club Hospitality: Generally start around €200 to €450+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale: Starting from approximately €60 to €90

Starting from approximately Premium or High-demand Seats: cFrequently scale upward from €150 to €350+.

Sevilla vs Malaga LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Sevilla vs Malaga Form

Sevilla have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 LaLiga defeat to Getafe, and they also lost 4-1 to Real Madrid earlier in the run. Positive results came via a 2-0 league win over Osasuna and a Copa del Rey victory against Sporting Hortaleza, while a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Alavés was their most recent result before this fixture. Sevilla scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Malaga have won once, drawn once, and lost three of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 league defeat to Racing Santander, and they also lost 2-1 to Real Betis and 2-5 to Real Sociedad during this stretch. A Copa del Rey win over Sporting de Alcazar and a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alavés represent their only positive results. Malaga scored six goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches.

Sevilla vs Malaga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2018, when Sevilla won 1-0 away at Malaga in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Sevilla hold the stronger record with four wins to Malaga's one. Sevilla scored nine goals across those matches while Malaga managed seven.