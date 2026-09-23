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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoRomania
Arena Nationala
team-logoPoland
Book Romania vs Poland Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid
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How to get Romania vs Poland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League B
Romania
Poland

Romania take on Poland in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The UEFA Nations League returns with an electrifying international clash as Romania prepare to host Poland at Arena Națională in Bucharest. Both European nations face off in a high-stakes group encounter that carries massive promotional implications and tournament standing points.

GOAL provides all the necessary details regarding matchday ticketing, seating categories, price points, and direct guidance on how to secure your seats.

Romania vs Poland TicketsBuy now


When is Romania vs Poland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?


crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5
Arena Nationala

Where to buy Romania vs Poland tickets?

Official primary tickets are distributed directly through Bilete FRF, which serves as the Romanian Football Federation official ticketing portal for home fixtures in Bucharest. Supporters should check the official platform to secure standard general admission tickets when public allocations open.

If primary sales sell out completely or specific seating tiers become unavailable on the official portal, secondary marketplace platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

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How much are Romania vs Poland tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €15 for general admission seating behind the goals at Arena Națională.

Secondary market entry prices like StubHub start at around €45 on secondary platforms when standard allocations sell out on primary ticket outlets.

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Romania vs Poland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Romania vs Poland Form

ROU

ROU - Form

SMR
W7-1
TUR
L1-0
SVK
L2-0
GEO
D1-1
WAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
POL

POL - Form

MAL
W2-3
ALB
W2-1
SWE
L3-2
UKR
L0-2
NGA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Romania vs Poland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaniaDrawPoland
2
0
3
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Poland badge
Poland
POL
3
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
0
Poland badge
Poland
POL
3
FT
Friendlies
Poland badge
Poland
POL
4
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friendlies
Poland badge
Poland
POL
0
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friendlies
Poland badge
Poland
POL
1
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
2
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5



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