How to get River Plate vs Racing Club tickets: Liga Profesional prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

River Plate host Racing Club at the Estadio Mâs Monumental on Sunday, 25 October 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 19:15 ART (local time).

Known as El Clásico Más Antiguo (the oldest classic in Argentine football), this fixture pits two founding members of the Cinco Grandes against each other in a rivalry dating back to 1908.

Staged at South America’s largest football stadium - with an intimidating capacity exceeding 84,500 - clashes between El Millonario and La Academia represent the pinnacle of Argentine football.

When is River Plate vs Racing Club Liga Profesional kick-off?

Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 18:15

How to buy River Plate vs Racing Club?

Official Member Sales (RiverID): Tickets are sold exclusively online via the club's portal at RiverID (there are no physical matchday box offices). Priority opens first to club members without season passes (Socios sin TLM), followed by the Somos River international fan community 3–4 days prior to kick-off. Public general sales rarely open for major classics.

Seat Release Program (Liberá Tu Lugar): Season ticket holders (TLM holders) who cannot attend must release their seats back to the club up to 48 hours before matchday, triggering rolling releases of returned plateas on the RiverID platform in the 24 to 48 hours leading up to kick-off.

Matchday Tour Packages & VIP Hospitality: Because general tickets are locked behind membership tiers, tourists and non-members typically secure access through verified football tour agencies (such as LandingPadBA or Tangol) - which bundle match tickets with local hosts and private transport - or through official club hospitality packages (Hospitality Monumental).

Digital Access & Mandatory ID: Entry is 100% digital, linked directly to your RiverID profile or physical Carnet Único. Under Argentine Tribuna Segura matchday laws, you must present a physical passport or national ID at outer police cordons to enter the stadium precinct.

River Plate vs Racing Club Liga Profesional: Everything you need to know

River Plate vs Racing Club Form

River Plate have won four and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Ponzio's side beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 1-0 in their most recent outing and have also recorded wins over Atletico Tucuman and Independiente Rivadavia across that run. Their only defeat came against Huracan, a 2-1 reverse that briefly interrupted an otherwise consistent stretch. River have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Racing Club have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Liga Profesional result was a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano, and they also lost 2-3 to Boca Juniors in the Copa Argentina. A 1-2 win away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto represents their most recent positive result. Romero's side have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five outings, reflecting a team that creates chances but remains exposed.

River Plate vs Racing Club: Recent Head-to-Head Record

River Plate have the stronger record in recent meetings between these clubs. The most recent encounter came in April 2026, when River won 2-0 away at Racing's ground in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, River hold three wins to Racing's two, with the series tilting clearly in the visitors' favour in recent seasons. Racing's last win in this fixture came in December 2024, a 1-0 home result, and they will need to reverse a trend that has gone against them.