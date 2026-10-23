The two clubs have a competitive European history primarily built in the Champions League, highlighted by previous knockout and group-stage encounters such as their meetings during the 2023–24 season.

Manchester City enters the broader European campaign as one of the tournament contenders, while RB Leipzig will look to leverage their home advantage at the Red Bull Arena to claim crucial points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City kicks off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at the Red Bull Arena, you have several primary options:

Official Club Channels (RB Leipzig): As the home team, RB Leipzig manages general ticket sales directly through their official website. Members and season-ticket holders usually get priority during pre-sale windows before any remaining seats are released to the general public.

Official Club Channels (Manchester City): For away supporters traveling from England, Manchester City allocates tickets through their official ticketing portal based on their cup scheme criteria and loyalty points system.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket costs for the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Room / Fan Sector: €15 to €25 for supporters located in the home fan blocks behind the goal.

Categories 3 & 4 (Upper Tiers & Behind Goals): €25 to €45 for standard upper-deck and end-zone seating.

Categories 1 & 2 (Longside Lower & Middle Tiers): €50 to €85 for prime sideline views.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 to €690+ depending on lounge access, views (such as Stadionblick or Logenblick), and catering inclusions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard & Supporter Seats: €55 to €140 for basic entry or upper-tier sections.

Premium Longside & Lower Tier Views: €150 to €350 for clear-view sideline seats in blocks like A Seite or C Seite.

High-Demand / VIP Resale:€400 to €950+ for rare, low-row or highly sought-after hospitality tier tickets.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Form

RB Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They did record a commanding 5-0 win over Hamburger SV in that run, but back-to-back losses to Werder Bremen and Como in the Champions League reflect a side that has struggled for consistency.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 5-3 win over Sunderland in the Premier League. They also beat Norwich City 5-0 in the Carabao Cup and defeated Porto 2-0 in the Champions League during this stretch, with a 1-0 win over Coventry City and a derby victory over Manchester United also included.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2023, when Manchester City won 3-2 at home in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, City have won four and Leipzig one. The most lopsided result in that run was a 7-0 City victory at the Etihad in March 2023.