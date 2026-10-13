How to get Racing Santander vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Racing Santander host Espanyol on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Estadio El Sardinero.

Historically, the recent head-to-head record between the two clubs is closely contested, with three wins for Espanyol and two for Racing across their last five meetings across LaLiga and the Segunda Division. Racing Santander enter this stretch looking to shore up their defensive vulnerabilities following heavy recent defeats against sides like Celta Vigo and Barcelona.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Racing Santander vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Racing Santander vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

Racing Santander vs Espanyol kicks off at Estadio El Sardinero, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Sardinero

How to buy Racing Santander vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Racing Santander and RCD Espanyol at Estadio El Sardinero, you have a few reliable options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels : You can check directly through the official Racing Santander Official Website for general public sales, club member priority windows, and direct box office releases as matchday approaches.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Racing Santander vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets cost?

For the upcoming LaLiga match between Racing Santander and Espanyol, ticket prices vary depending on the ticketing platform, seat location, and demand:

1. Official Club Channels

Starting/Low-End Prices: General admission or entry-level tickets on secondary marketplaces typically start around €95 to €100 (approximately $103 USD).

Average Prices: Standard seats across secondary vendor platforms generally average between €230 and €680 depending on the specific grandstand section (such as Tribuna or Preferencia at Estadio El Sardinero).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Prices generally start around €95 to €170 for entry-level seats, while premium grandstand sections or higher-demand listings can range from €230 up to several hundred euros.

Racing Santander vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Racing Santander vs Espanyol Form

Racing Santander have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat at Celta Vigo, following a 7-2 loss at Barcelona. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves. Lopez's side scored 12 goals across those five fixtures but conceded 18, reflecting a defensive record that has been a persistent concern.

Espanyol have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 defeat to Elche, and they also lost 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano. Their only win in the run came away at Osasuna, where they won 2-0. Gonzalez's side scored five goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Racing Santander vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2024, when Racing Santander beat Espanyol 2-0 at home in the Segunda Division. Before that, Espanyol won 2-0 when the sides met in August 2023. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, spanning LaLiga and the Segunda Division, Racing have won two and Espanyol have won three.