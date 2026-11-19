Preston North End host Middlesbrough on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at Deepdale in Preston.

In their most recent encounter on January 24, 2026, Middlesbrough secured a dominant 4-0 victory against Preston at the Riverside Stadium. Prior to that comprehensive defeat, meetings at Deepdale frequently produced tight scorelines, including a 2-2 draw in September 2025 and a narrow 2-1 win for Preston in January 2025.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Preston North End vs Middlesbrough, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Championship kick-off?

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough takes place at Deepdale in Preston on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 07:30 Deepdale

How to buy Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticket Office (Preston North End): Home tickets can be purchased directly through Preston North End's official ticketing portal online (commonly accessed via mypne or the main pnefc website), over the phone via their ticket office, or in person at the Deepdale ticket office (located at the Sir Tom Finney Stand).

Home tickets can be purchased directly through Preston North End's official ticketing portal online (commonly accessed via mypne or the main pnefc website), over the phone via their ticket office, or in person at the Deepdale ticket office (located at the Sir Tom Finney Stand). Away Section Tickets (Middlesbrough Fans): If you are supporting Middlesbrough, official tickets must be bought through Middlesbrough's official club ticket channels. Away allocations and sales phases are managed directly by the visiting club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adults (Ages 23–64): Range from £30 for the Alan Kelly Town End up to £35 for premium seating areas like the Invincibles Pavilion.

Range from for the Alan Kelly Town End up to for premium seating areas like the Invincibles Pavilion. Seniors (Ages 65+) & Under 23s (Ages 19–22): Ranges between £25 and £30 depending on the selected stand block.

Ranges between depending on the selected stand block. Teens & Youth (Ages 14–18): Tickets are priced from £15 in standard ends up to £20 in premium pavilion sections.

Tickets are priced from in standard ends up to in premium pavilion sections. Juniors (Ages 11–13): Ranging from £7.50 (Family Zone) up to £15.00 in premium configurations.

Ranging from (Family Zone) up to £15.00 in premium configurations. Children (Ages 0–10): Ranging from £5 in lower-tier family/town ends up to £10 for premium spots.

Ranging from in lower-tier family/town ends up to for premium spots. Disabled Supporters: Standard pitch-level access tickets are fixed at £20.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Lowest Resale / Starting Rates: Typically start around £72 .

Typically start around . Average Market Price: Averaging around £117 .

Averaging around . Premium Resale Seats: Scale upwards of £120 to £160+.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Championship: Everything you need to know

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Form

Preston have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Southampton, though that followed consecutive losses to Sheffield United (2-3) and Stoke City (0-2). Preston also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Wrexham during the same period, with their only dropped point other than defeats coming in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Middlesbrough's last five Championship outings produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Watford, following a 2-0 loss to Wrexham. Hellberg's side showed their attacking quality earlier in the run with a 1-5 win at Bolton Wanderers and a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic, while a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City rounded out the sequence.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Middlesbrough beat Preston North End 4-0 at home in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely balanced, with results including a 2-2 draw at Deepdale in September 2025 and a 2-1 Preston home win in January 2025. Middlesbrough have the edge in recent encounters, with that 4-0 victory the standout result in the dataset.