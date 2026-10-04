How to buy Portugal vs Denmark Tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Defending UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal, are desperate to keep their hands on the glittering trophy. They look to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Group 4 rivals, Denmark, in Braga, on Saturday, November 14. You can book match tickets today.

Football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, may have been absent from international duty of late, but that hasn't prevented Portugal from going on an impressive winning run. Their most recent success, a 2-1 win over Norway on October 4 at the Estádio Do Dragão in Porto, saw them punch their ticket to the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Nations League, with two group phase matches still left to play.



Jorge Jesus' side may have qualified for the knockout stages next March, but they won't want to take their foot of the gas though, especially in front of their adoring fans. Since losing to Croatia in a friendly in Oeiras in June 2024, Portugal have been unbeaten in their last twelve matches on home turf.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match?

Portugal vs Denmark takes place at Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga) on Saturday, November 14, with a scheduled 7.45pm (WET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Estadio Municipal de Braga

How to buy Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match can be purchased through the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) at the FPF Bilheteira.

Additionally, the FPF frequently partners with the supermarket chain Continente, selling remaining or secondary batches of official tickets through physical Continente stores and the Continente app (often with a Continente card discount).

Historically, the FPF launches official ticket sales roughly 2-3 weeks prior to the fixture date.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League tickets?

Portugal vs Denmark tickets purchased through official channels (FPF) for the UEFA Nations League encounter at the Estádio Municipal de Braga are expected to range from €15-€40.

The Estádio Municipal de Braga is highly unique because it only has two main grandstands (the East Stand and the West Stand) running along the long sides of the pitch, with no stands behind the goals (one side is a rock quarry face, and the other is open space).

Category 3 / 4 (Upper Tiers) - Located in the higher levels of both the East and West stands. Great for a tactical overview of the entire pitch, though further from the action. (Price range: €15-€20)

Category 2 (Standard Longside) - Positioned in mid-tier or corner-adjacent areas of the main grandstands. Balances a good view with a highly active crowd atmosphere. (Price range: approx. €30)

Category 1 (Lower Tier / Central) - Premium lower-tier seating running along the touchlines and closer to the halfway line. Offers the closest view of the players and the pitch. (Price range: approx. €40)

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estádio Municipal de Braga

The Estádio Municipal de Braga, also known as 'A Pedreira' (The Quarry), opened in 2003, is one of the most stunning and architecturally significant football stadiums in the world. Located in Braga, Portugal, it serves as the home ground for SC Braga of Primeira Liga fame.

The idea for the stadium emerged when Portugal won the rights to host UEFA Euro 2004. The local municipality commissioned legendary Portuguese architect Eduardo Souto de Moura to design a standout arena that would break away from traditional stadium designs.

Souto de Moura famously noted that football is meant to be watched horizontally from sideline to sideline. Therefore, he designed a stadium with only two lateral stands, entirely eliminating the traditional seating bowls behind the goals.

The stadium was carved directly out of the solid granite rock face of the Monte do Castro quarry. One end zone is framed by a massive, exposed stone cliff wall, while the opposite end opens up to a sweeping view of the city sprawl.

Memorable moments at Estádio Municipal de Braga

UEFA Euro 2004 : The stadium hosted two matches during the tournament: Denmark vs Bulgaria (2-0) and the Netherlands vs Latvia (3-0).

UEFA Champions League Debut (2010) : The stadium entered Europe's elite stage, hosting legendary clubs like Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk, and later Real Madrid.

The Corrs Concert (2004) : Beyond football, the stadium hosted the famous Irish band during their 'Borrowed Heaven' world tour.

Underground Plaza: Because the stadium is built into rock, navigating between the two grandstands requires walking through a massive 5,000 square-metre subterranean section running directly underneath the pitch.

Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Denmark: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Portugal (#7) vs Denmark (#21)

Portugal have put their World Cup Round of 16 exit against Spain behind them in final style. Since that defeat they've recorded four successive UEFA Nations League victories in-a-row, scoring nine goals along the way. In fact, the summer setback to their Iberian neighbours was Portugal's only defeat in their previous 14 internationals.

Denmark have made a mixed start to their UEFA Nations League campaign. They've recorded home and away wins against Wales, but conceded seven goals in total during losses to Norway (away) and Portugal (home).

Portugal vs Denmark: Recent Head-To-Head Record

The overall head-to-head record between Portugal and Denmark stands heavily in favour of the Portuguese. The two nations have played 18 official matches against each other, with 'Seleção das Quinas' claiming 12 wins, the Danes 4 and there have been 2 draws.

Portugal and Denmark met earlier in the UEFA Nations League campaign (October 1), with Portugal running out 4-2 winners at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. João Cancelo, Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha and João Félix all netted for Portugal, with Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Højlund grabbing goals for Denmark.

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 4 4 0 0 9 4 +5 12 W W W W 2 Denmark DEN 4 2 0 2 7 7 0 6 W L W L 3 Wales WAL 4 1 0 3 2 5 -3 3 L W L L 4 Norway NOR 4 1 0 3 6 8 -2 3 L L L W Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



