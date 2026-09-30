PSG take on Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Their rivalry is famous for iconic knockout ties, including Barcelona’s legendary 6-1 "Remontada" comeback in 2017 as well as PSG’s decisive 4-1 victories at Barcelona in both 2021 and 2024. In their most recent Champions League meeting during the 2025–26 league stage, PSG secured a 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Spanish soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for PSG vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League kick-off?

PSG vs Barcelona kicks off at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match at the Parc des Princes, you can follow these main options:

1. Official PSG Ticket Portal (Billetterie PSG)

General Public Sale: You can create a free supporter account on the official Paris Saint-Germain ticketing website. When tickets reach the "Grand Public" phase, anyone can buy them directly at face value.

Red & Blue Priority: If you hold a Red & Blue membership, you receive early access during a priority sales window before tickets go on general sale.

2. Away Supporters Section (FC Barcelona)

If you are looking to sit in the away fans' section, tickets are distributed directly through FC Barcelona. These are generally reserved for official Barça club members and registered fan groups (penyes).

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match at the Parc des Princes vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating category:

1. Official Primary Sales (PSG Ticket Portal)

Category 4 / Upper Tier: Approximately €70 – €120

Category 2 & 3 / Mid Tier: Approximately €130 – €250

Category 1 / Longside Main Stand: Approximately €260 – €450

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from €550 to €1,200+

2. Secondary Market & Aggregators

Due to extremely high demand, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo prices typically start at €250 – €320 for upper-tier or restricted-view seats, with average seat prices hovering around €500 – €650 , and premium seats exceeding €1,000 .

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Form

PSG have recorded a mixed run of results across their last five matches, winning two, drawing two, and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win at Brest in Ligue 1, though a 1-2 home defeat to Monaco and back-to-back draws against Lille and Rennes reflect the inconsistency that has defined their domestic campaign. The 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League stands as their most convincing performance of the five, and across the full run they have scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Barcelona have been in relentless form, winning all five of their last five matches and scoring 21 goals while conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 7-2 win over Racing Santander, and they have also beaten Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League and Valencia 5-0 in LaLiga. Five consecutive wins across two competitions points to a squad operating with considerable confidence and attacking fluency.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on October 1, 2025, when Barcelona hosted PSG and lost 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, PSG hold the stronger record, winning three times to Barcelona's one, with one draw. PSG have been particularly dominant in away legs, winning 4-1 at the Camp Nou in both April 2024 and February 2021, though Barcelona did claim a 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes in April 2024 during that same two-legged tie.