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Ligue 1
team-logoNice
Allianz Riviera
team-logoStrasbourg
Book Nice vs Strasbourg Tickets
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How to get Nice vs Strasbourg tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Nice
Strasbourg
Ligue 1

Nice take on Strasbourg in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Nice take on Strasbourg on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Their 2025–26 league meetings were closely fought, featuring a 1–1 draw at Nice in January 2026 before Strasbourg claimed a 3–1 win at Stade de la Meinau in April 2026. Nice gained revenge later that same month by defeating Strasbourg 2–0 away from home in the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Strasbourg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Strasbourg kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 6
Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the OGC Nice vs. RC Strasbourg Ligue 1 match on October 11, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera, you can follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official OGC Nice Ticketing Website

  • Most direct method is buying through OGC Nice's official ticket portal. Create an account on the OGC Nice ticketing platform. Select the match against Strasbourg, pick your preferred sector/seat on the Allianz Riviera stadium map, and complete your payment online.

2. Official Away Fan Sector (For Strasbourg Fans)

  • If you are supporting Strasbourg and want to sit in the away visitor section, tickets are typically managed directly via the official RC Strasbourg ticket platform or official fan club allocations.
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How much do Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the OGC Nice vs. RC Strasbourg Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera vary depending on seating categories and purchasing platforms:

1. Direct / Standard Tickets (Official Channel)

  • General Admission: Standard seats for general Ligue 1 fixtures typically range from €10 to €50, depending on location (e.g., behind the goal vs. central main stands).
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Nice vs Strasbourg Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Strasbourg Form

Nice have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Le Mans in Ligue 1, following a 3-0 loss to Paris FC. Across those five games, Nice have scored two goals and conceded four, reflecting their struggles in front of goal. Three consecutive draws earlier in the run highlight a team that has found consistency difficult to come by.

Strasbourg have been far more productive, recording three wins and two defeats in their last five matches. The most recent result was a commanding 6-2 victory at Troyes in Ligue 1, and they also beat Lens 2-1 in their previous league fixture. Oliveira's side have scored 10 goals across those five games, though a 4-0 defeat to Marseille shows they can be vulnerable when facing top opposition.

NCE

NCE - Form

FCL
D0-0
PAR
L3-0
LEM
D1-1
AJA
L1-0
LIL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
STR

STR - Form

OM
L4-0
RCL
W2-1
TRO
W2-6
ASM
D1-1
PAR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Nice vs Strasbourg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Coupe de France in April 2026, when Nice won 2-0 away at Strasbourg. Before that, Strasbourg beat Nice 3-1 at home in a Ligue 1 fixture in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Nice have won two, with two draws and one Strasbourg victory, and the teams have shared 13 goals across those encounters.

Head to Head

NiceDrawStrasbourg
2
2
1
Coupe de France
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
0
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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