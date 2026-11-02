How to get Le Havre vs Lorient tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Havre host Lorient on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

In their most recent league encounter in May 2026, Le Havre secured a clean 2-0 away victory against Lorient at the Stade du Moustoir. Across their past five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Le Havre holds the upper hand with two wins compared to Lorient's one, alongside two stalemates.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Lorient, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Havre vs Lorient Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Havre vs Lorient takes place at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Oceane

How to buy Le Havre vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture between Le Havre and Lorient at the Stade Océane, you have a few primary avenues available:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure method is through Le Havre AC's official website or at the Athletic Store located at the Stade Océane. Purchasing directly guarantees face-value pricing and official entry.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Le Havre vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Le Havre AC and FC Lorient at the Stade Océane:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category / General Admission: Tickets purchased directly through the Le Havre AC official ticketing portal typically start around €15 to €25 for standard seats behind the goals and in upper tiers.

Tickets purchased directly through the Le Havre AC official ticketing portal typically start around for standard seats behind the goals and in upper tiers. Sideline / Premium Stands: Central lower and upper grandstand seating options generally range from €30 to €60 , depending on exact block placement.

Central lower and upper grandstand seating options generally range from , depending on exact block placement. VIP and Hospitality Packages: Official club VIP experiences and box seats range upward from €100 to €250+, which includes specialized lounge access and catering.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Upper Tier: List entry-level tickets starting around €40 to €45 (approx. $45 USD).

List entry-level tickets starting around (approx. $45 USD). Mid-Tier & Sideline Seats: Standard seating options average between €65 and €85 depending on current demand.

Standard seating options average between depending on current demand. VIP & Hospitality Resale: Premium hospitality tickets and prime central view seats start at approximately €100 to €110+.

Le Havre vs Lorient Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Lorient Form

Le Havre have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 friendly victory over Boulogne on October 2, though their league form tells a different story. In Ligue 1, they have taken just two points from their last four games, with defeats to Toulouse (3-2) and Brest (1-2) sandwiching a goalless draw with Angers. A 1-1 draw at Lyon in late August rounds out a sequence that shows Le Havre are capable of competing but have struggled to close out results.

Lorient's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their sole victory came away at Lens, where they won 1-0. They drew 2-2 with Toulouse and 0-0 with Nice, but suffered losses to Le Mans (2-1) and Troyes (1-2). Across those five games, Lorient scored four goals and conceded five, reflecting a side that is neither convincing in attack nor entirely secure at the back.

Le Havre vs Lorient: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Le Havre won 2-0 away at Lorient in a Ligue 1 fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Le Havre hosted Lorient in September 2025. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Le Havre have the stronger record, with two wins to Lorient's one, alongside two draws. The head-to-head history offers Le Havre some encouragement, particularly given their 3-0 home win against Lorient back in September 2023.