How to get Italy vs Turkiye tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Italy take on Turkiye in a thrilling UEFA Nations League fixture at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna on October 5, 2026. This high-profile Group A clash features two dynamic European football powers competing for vital tournament points.

GOAL provides all the essential details you need to secure your seat at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Discover official purchasing platforms, ticket pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Italy vs Turkiye UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Italy vs Turkiye takes place at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Where to buy Italy vs Turkiye tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Italy national team home fixtures. The official portal is your primary option to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms likeStubHub are your way to go.

How much are Italy vs Turkiye tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official FIGC ticketing portal typically start at €20 for general admission seating in the curves, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

On secondary marketplaces such asStubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €47 per seat, fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

Italy vs Turkiye UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Italy vs Turkiye Form

Italy have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Greece in a friendly on June 7, following a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg three days earlier. Their two defeats came against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier and a 1-4 loss to Norway in November 2025. Italy scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.

Turkiye have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over the USA at the World Cup on June 26, though they had earlier suffered group-stage defeats to Australia and Paraguay. Earlier in the run, they beat North Macedonia 4-0. Turkiye scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Italy vs Turkiye: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in a friendly played in Italy on June 4, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Italy hold the stronger record, including a 3-0 win over Turkiye at UEFA Euro 2020 and a 3-2 victory in a 2022 friendly in Turkey. The two earlier meetings, in 2002 and 2006, both ended 1-1.



