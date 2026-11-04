Inter Milan host VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.

Inter enters this stretch of the Champions League looking to leverage their formidable home form at the Giuseppe Meazza, where they traditionally pose a massive challenge for visiting German opposition. VfB Stuttgart heads into the fixture aiming to make their mark in Europe's premier club competition, leaning on their tactical discipline to navigate tough away trips against continental heavyweights.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Inter vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League kick-off?

Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart takes place at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milano, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

How to buy Inter vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League tickets?

Here are the options and ways you can purchase tickets for the upcoming Inter Milan vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League fixture at the San Siro:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable method is purchasing directly through Inter Milan's official website and ticketing portal. General sale tickets, if available, are typically released after priority windows for season ticket holders and club members close.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Inter vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the price estimates for the Inter vs VfB Stuttgart UEFA Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Upper Tiers (Terzo Anello): Start around €35 to €45 .

Start around . Second Tier (Secondo Anello): Ranges between €50 to €90 depending on whether you choose side views or goal-end sections.

Ranges between depending on whether you choose side views or goal-end sections. First Tier (Primo Anello): Generally range from €100 to €250+ directly through the club.

Generally range from directly through the club. Official Hospitality Packages: Run upwards of €300 to €600+ per ticket, including catering and premium lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier Resale: Generally start around €52 to €60 .

Generally start around . Mid-Tier Resale: Typically range from €75 to €150 depending on proximity to the pitch.

Typically range from depending on proximity to the pitch. Lower Tier & Premium Resale: Range from €180 to €350+ depending on demand and ticket availability.

Inter vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League: Everything you need to know

Inter vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Inter have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, and they also beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A before that. The sole defeat in this run came against Club Brugge, a 3-4 loss in the Champions League. Inter have scored nine goals and conceded seven across these five fixtures.

VfB Stuttgart have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, and they also lost 1-0 to Hamburger SV in the league. Stuttgart's best result in this run was a 3-0 away win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, and they drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in their last European fixture. Across five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Inter vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Inter Milan and VfB Stuttgart from the provided records. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.