Inter take on Club Brugge on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Both teams are seeking crucial points early in the tournament after experiencing narrow defeats on Matchday 1. Playing at home gives the Nerazzurri a significant advantage, but Club Brugge will aim to pull off an upset in Italy.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter vs Club Brugge, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League kick-off?

Inter vs Club Brugge kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

How to buy Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for Inter Milan vs Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro, follow these official purchasing options and phases:

1. Official Direct Purchase (Inter Milan Website)

Where to Buy: Purchase directly online through the official Inter Milan ticketing platform (inter.it/tickets) or through Inter's authorized ticketing partner, Vivaticket.

Presale / Priority Access: FULL season ticket holders and active Inter Club PLUS members receive priority sales windows to purchase up to four extra tickets before the general public.

General Sale: Once presale phases conclude, any remaining inventory is released to the general public directly on the official website. You will need a registered profile on Inter's website to complete the booking.

2. Away Section (Club Brugge Supporters)

If you are looking to sit in the visiting away sector, tickets are sold and distributed exclusively through Club Brugge to their registered season ticket holders or club members via Club Brugge's official ticketing portal.

How much do Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Inter vs Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on the seating category and purchasing platform:

Official General Admission: Primary ticket prices at the Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) typically range from €30 to €40 for upper ring tier seats behind the goals, up to €150 to €250 for lower tier central grandstand seats.

VIP & Hospitality: Premium hospitality packages typically start from €250 to €500+ per ticket.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub , tickets often sell at a markup due to demand, usually starting around €60 to €80 for upper tiers and exceeding €300+ for premium lower-tier seating.

Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Club Brugge Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League, where they lost 2-1. In Serie A, they have been clinical, beating Monza 4-1, winning 1-0 away at Cagliari, and defeating Napoli 3-2 at San Siro. Across those five matches, the Nerazzurri have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Club Brugge have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp in the Belgian First Division A, but they were beaten 3-2 by Aston Villa in their Champions League opener. Their other losses came against Gent, while wins over Lommel and Cercle Brugge bookend a mixed run of form.

Inter vs Club Brugge: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data has been provided for these two clubs across recent meetings, so a historical record cannot be confirmed at this stage.