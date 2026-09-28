How to get France vs Belgium tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

France host Belgium in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League group-stage encounter at the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 5, 2026. This high-profile derby brings together two heavyweights of European football vying for top honors in their group.

GOAL provides all the essential information you need to secure your seat for this match. Discover where to buy tickets, pricing details, and how to get your tickets today.

When is France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

France vs Belgium takes place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de France

Where to buy France vs Belgium Men's Nations League tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the French Football Federation (FFF) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for France national team home games. The official portal is your first stop to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Ticombo are your way to go.

How much are France vs Belgium Men's Nations League tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official FFF website start at €25 for general category seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on location and tier inside Stade de France.

On secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €86 per seat, with rates fluctuating depending on real-time availability and fan demand.

France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

France vs Belgium Form

France have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-6 defeat to England in the World Cup semi-finals, a result that followed a 0-2 loss to Spain in the third-place play-off. Before those setbacks, France showed their attacking quality with wins over Morocco (2-0), Paraguay (1-0) and Sweden (3-0).

Belgium's last five matches produced three wins, one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Spain at the World Cup quarter-finals. Prior to that, they beat the USA 4-1 and Senegal 3-2, and recorded a convincing 5-1 win over New Zealand. Belgium scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with a goalless draw against Iran the only match in which they failed to score.

France vs Belgium: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-2 to France, a UEFA Nations League A fixture played in Brussels in October 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, France have won four times to Belgium's one victory, with that lone Belgian win coming in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. France have also beaten Belgium in the 2024 European Championship last 16 and in both legs of the 2021 Nations League tie.



