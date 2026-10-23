Their previous competitive meeting in the Champions League came during the 2024-25 knockout rounds, where Inter Milan secured a victory across both legs.

Playing at home, Feyenoord will look to leverage the famously intense atmosphere of De Kuip to turn the tables on the Italian giants.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Feyenoord vs Inter, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League kick-off?

Feyenoord vs Inter kicks off at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 de Kuip

How to buy Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League match:

Official Club Ticket Portal: Buying directly through Feyenoord's official ticketing website is the primary method for home supporters, typically rolling out via club membership priority sales first.

Inter Milan Official Ticketing: Away supporters can check Inter Milan's official ticketing channels for allocated away section tickets and travel package guidelines.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League tickets cost?

Here is a breakdown of the ticket costs for the Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Champions League match:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Member/Priority Sales): Typically ranges from approximately €40 to €110 for standard seats through Feyenoord's official club portal, depending heavily on tier location and club membership status.

Away Section Allocation: Allocated tickets sold directly through Inter Milan's official ticketing channels for travelling supporters are generally priced between €45 and €75 , adhering to UEFA away ticket price caps for visiting fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Behind the Goal / Less Central Seats: €140 to €230 for end blocks and upper tiers in the home or neutral ends.

Longside Standard Seating: €200 to €330 for side views in the upper rings of the Olympiatribune and Maastribune.

Lower Ring / Central Seats: €290 to €470+ for prime viewing positions closer to the halfway line.

VIP & Hospitality Packages:€440 to €1,500+ for premium seats combined with lounge access, dining, and executive amenities.

Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League: Everything you need to know

Feyenoord vs Inter Form

Feyenoord have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, and they also thrashed PEC Zwolle 7-0 in that same competition. The only blemish in this run was the 5-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona. Across five matches, Feyenoord have scored 17 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an open and attacking style.

Inter have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Roma in Serie A, and they beat Udinese 5-3 before that. The sole defeat came against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Across those five fixtures, the Nerazzurri have scored 12 goals and conceded 11, showing both attacking threat and defensive vulnerability.

Feyenoord vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met twice in the 2024-25 Champions League, with Inter winning both legs. The most recent encounter was a 2-1 Inter victory at San Siro in March 2025, following a 2-0 win for Inter at De Kuip earlier in the same tie. Inter have the stronger record across the four known meetings between the sides, though Feyenoord did claim a 1-0 win at San Siro in a Europa League tie in 2002.