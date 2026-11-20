Espanyol host Celta Vigo on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Their most recent clash took place on February 14, 2026, at the RCDE Stadium and delivered a dramatic encounter that ultimately ended in a hard-fought 2–2 draw. That previous fixture highlighted the competitive nature of their matchups, as Celta Vigo secured a dramatic share of the points courtesy of a crucial stoppage-time equalizer from veteran striker Borja Iglesias.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Espanyol vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Espanyol vs Celta Vigo LaLiga kick-off?

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo kicks off at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 RCDE Stadium

How to buy Espanyol vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Espanyol vs Celta Vigo LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website (RCD Espanyol): For matches played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, tickets can be purchased directly through Espanyol's official ticketing portal online. The club typically opens ticket sales to general members (socios) first before opening remaining seats to the general public a week or two prior to matchday.

For matches played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, tickets can be purchased directly through Espanyol's official ticketing portal online. The club typically opens ticket sales to general members (socios) first before opening remaining seats to the general public a week or two prior to matchday. Official Club Website (Celta Vigo): For matches hosted at the Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo, tickets are available directly via Celta Vigo's official website under their ticketing section.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Espanyol vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Espanyol vs Celta Vigo LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Club Members (Socios): Start from €31.50 .

Start from . General Public (Standard Seating): Start at €35 .

Start at . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start from €145 .

Start from . Matchday Fan Experiences: Start from €150.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Budget Resale Tickets: Generally hover around €34 to €42 .

Generally hover around . Average Market Price: Averages around €85 to €105 .

Averages around . VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Range upward from €120 to €140.

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo Form

Espanyol have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, while their standout result in this run was a 1-0 away victory at Villarreal. Defeats to Sestao in the Copa del Rey, Racing Santander, and Atletico Madrid represent the low points of a difficult spell.

Celta Vigo have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Levante in LaLiga, following a 1-2 Europa League loss to Union St. Gilloise and a 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano. A 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Salamanca CF UDS is the most recent entry in their record, and they drew 0-0 with Real Betis earlier in the run.

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 14, 2026, when Espanyol and Celta Vigo drew 2-2 at the RCDE Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Celta Vigo hold the stronger record with three wins to Espanyol's one, with one match ending level. Celta have won the last two away meetings at Espanyol's ground, taking the points with a 2-0 victory in April 2025 and a 1-0 win in November 2025.