How to get England vs Spain tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

When is England vs Spain UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

England vs Spain kicks off at 7:45pm local time on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

England vs Spain Form

England go into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, all played at the World Cup. Their most recent outing was a 6-4 victory over France in the quarter-finals on July 18, a result that underlined their attacking threat. They also beat Norway 2-1 and Mexico 3-2 during the tournament, though a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semi-finals ended their World Cup. Across those five matches, England scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Spain's recent form is exceptional. De la Fuente's side won all five of their World Cup matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final on July 19, and they also beat France 2-0 in the semi-finals. That run of five consecutive victories included clean sheets in three of the five games.

England vs Spain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Spain victory in the Euro 2024 final on July 14, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Spain hold the edge with three wins to England's one, with one draw. The one England victory in that run came in the 2018 UEFA Nations League, when they won 3-2 in Seville.

England vs Spain Standings

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, England currently sit third and Spain fourth as the competition gets underway.