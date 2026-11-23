The highly anticipated Emaar Super Cup clash between UAE football giants Al Ain FC and Shabab Al Ahli is set to be a spectacular showdown. Fans across the region are gearing up to witness these two titans battle it out for the prestigious trophy in Abu Dhabi.

This fixture boasts a rich history of intense rivalry and thrilling football, making it a must watch event for any sports enthusiast. Recent matchups have delivered unforgettable moments, and this final promises to be no different as both clubs vie for ultimate regional supremacy.

GOAL has all of the information you need to secure your spot in the stands. Here is how to get your tickets right now.

When is Al Ain FC vs Shabab Al Ahli?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets November 29 2026, 7:30 PM Al Ain FC vs Shabab Al Ahli Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Al Ain FC vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

The best place to find tickets for the Emaar Super Cup is through the official ticketing platform, Platinumlist. They handle the primary distribution for UAE Pro League events, ensuring fans have direct access to standard seating.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Secondary ticketing sites like StubHub offer a great backup plan for fans who decide to attend closer to the match date or are looking for specific seating arrangements that are no longer available on the primary market.

How much are Al Ain FC vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

Tickets on the official platform Platinumlist typically start at accessible prices for general admission, ensuring fans can support their teams without breaking the bank. Always check the primary provider first for the cheapest available face value seats.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. On the secondary market, prices currently start from around 95 AED, giving supporters a viable route to catch the action live. StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

Everything you need to know about Al Ain FC vs Shabab Al Ahli

The Emaar Super Cup brings together the very best of UAE football. Al Ain FC and Shabab Al Ahli have a long-standing rivalry, consistently fighting for top honours in domestic competitions.

Taking place at the magnificent Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the atmosphere is guaranteed to be electric. Both teams possess incredibly talented squads, meaning fans can expect high-quality, attacking football from the first whistle to the last.