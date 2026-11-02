How to get Elche vs Real Betis tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elche host Real Betis on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche.

In their last five head-to-head matches across all competitions, Betis has maintained a strong upper hand with four victories and a single draw. Their most recent competitive clash took place in LaLiga on May 12, 2026, where Real Betis secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elche vs Real Betis LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Real Betis takes place at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Elche vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets?

Here are the primary options and ways to buy tickets for an Elche vs Real Betis LaLiga fixture, depending on whether the match is being played at Elche’s home ground or Real Betis' stadium:

1. Official Club Channels

Elche CF (Estadio Martínez Valero): Tickets can be bought directly through the Elche CF Ticketing Platform. Tickets usually become available to club members first before opening up to general public sales.

Tickets can be bought directly through the Elche CF Ticketing Platform. Tickets usually become available to club members first before opening up to general public sales. Real Betis (Estadio de La Cartuja): Tickets for home fixtures can be secured via the Real Betis Official Website.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Elche vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the cost breakdown for Elche vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets based on official club channels and secondary ticket markets:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission (Goals / Fondos): €20 to €90, depending on the club hosting and the stadium tier.

€20 to €90, depending on the club hosting and the stadium tier. Standard General Admission (Sides / Lateral): €35 to €130 for standard mid-tier seating blocks.

€35 to €130 for standard mid-tier seating blocks. Main Stand / Premium Tiers (Preferencia): €70 to €200 for central view locations directly from club platforms.

€70 to €200 for central view locations directly from club platforms. VIP and Hospitality Packages: €200 to €650+ for premium hospitality boxes and matchday catering experiences.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Upper-Deck Resale Seats: €25 to €45 for standard or restricted-view tickets listed by season-ticket holders.

for standard or restricted-view tickets listed by season-ticket holders. Average Match Market Rates: €130 to €320 for popular mid-tier seats depending on current market demand and team standings.

for popular mid-tier seats depending on current market demand and team standings. Premium & High-Demand Resale Seats: €350 to €450+ for central longside views or major fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

Elche vs Real Betis LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Real Betis Form

Elche have struggled for consistency, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 loss to Espanyol, and they also fell 2-3 to both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad during that run. A draw against Athletic Bilbao provided some relief, but Elche have conceded freely and won only once, a 3-2 defeat of Racing Santander.

Real Betis have been in strong form, winning four of their last five competitive matches with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, but before that they beat Getafe 1-0, won 1-2 at Villarreal, defeated Lille 2-3 in the Champions League, and claimed a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid. Across those five games, Betis scored six goals and conceded three.

Elche vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in LaLiga on May 12, 2026, when Real Betis beat Elche 2-1 at home. Looking at the last five meetings between the sides, Betis have been the dominant force, winning three, drawing one, and losing none. Elche's best result in that run was a 1-1 draw on home soil in August 2025.