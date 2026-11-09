How to get Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo de A Coruna host Barcelona on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna.

One of the most notable modern meetings came in April 2018 at the Abanca-Riazor, where Barcelona secured a 4-2 victory highlighted by a Lionel Messi hat-trick. Going further back, encounters such as an 8-0 win for Barcelona in April 2016 highlight the dominant margins the Catalan side has historically held in this fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Abanca-Riazor

How to buy Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming LaLiga match between Deportivo de A Coruña and Barcelona at the Abanca-Riazor, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites of both Deportivo de A Coruña and Barcelona for primary ticket sales, member allocations, and box office availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission / Goal Tiers: Typically range from approximately €39 to €70 .

Typically range from approximately . Lateral & Central Grandstands (Cat 1 / Lateral): Generally priced between €100 and €150 .

Generally priced between . VIP & Premium Hospitality: Generally priced between €250 and €400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Goal & Upper Tier Seating (Fondo / Pabellón): Start around €450 to €550 .

Start around . Lateral & Preferencia (Category 1 / Side Stands): Generally range from €550 to €950 .

Generally range from . VIP Boxes & Special Packages: Range anywhere from €1,400 to over €6,000.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona Form

Deportivo have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also fell 3-2 to Real Sociedad and 1-3 to FC Porto in a friendly. Across those five fixtures they scored five goals and conceded six, with a 1-1 draw against Levante and a 1-1 draw against Real Betis representing their only points-gathering results.

Barcelona have won three of their last five matches but have lost their two most recent games. Their latest result was a 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga, preceded by a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Prior to that run they won convincingly, beating Real Betis 5-2 away, Galatasaray 4-1 in Europe, and Getafe 3-0 in the league, scoring 14 goals across those three victories.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have not met in LaLiga since April 2018, when Barcelona won 4-2 at Abanca-Riazor. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings in the dataset, Barcelona have won four times compared to one victory for Deportivo, with the Galician side's sole win coming in a 2-1 home result in March 2017. Barcelona have scored 17 goals across those five fixtures, including an 8-0 victory in April 2016.