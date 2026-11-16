How to get Burnley vs Preston North End tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Burnley host Preston North End on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Their most recent competitive meeting took place in the FA Cup in March 2025 at Deepdale, where Preston secured a dominant 3-0 victory over their Lancashire rivals. Prior to that FA Cup encounter, their two Championship clashes during the 2024–25 campaign both ended in tight, goalless draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Burnley vs Preston North End, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Burnley vs Preston North End Championship kick-off?

Burnley vs Preston North End at Turf Moor in Burnley on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 .

Championship - Game Week 19 6 Dec 2026 - 07:00 Turf Moor

How to buy Burnley vs Preston North End Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Burnley vs Preston North End Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Burnley FC ticketing portal, where season ticket holders and members receive priority access windows for home fixtures at Turf Moor. Preston North End supporters should purchase their allocation directly through the official Preston club ticket office to sit in the designated away end.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Burnley vs Preston North End Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Burnley vs Preston North End Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult General Admission (Standard Tiers): £30 to £45

£30 to £45 Concession Tickets (Seniors & Young Adults): £20 to £30

£20 to £30 Junior Tickets (Under-18s): £10 to £15

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Tiers: £70 to £88

£70 to £88 Longside / Lower Tier Prime: £105 to £134

Burnley vs Preston North End Championship: Everything you need to know

Burnley vs Preston North End Form

Burnley have taken one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Championship matches, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers on November 3. That followed a goalless draw with Portsmouth, and a damaging 4-1 home defeat to Lincoln City in late October remains the low point of that run.

Preston have struggled badly in recent weeks, collecting just one draw from their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 loss to Sheffield United on November 3. Earlier in that run, they were beaten 4-0 by Birmingham City and 4-1 by Wrexham, conceding 14 goals across the five fixtures while scoring just six.

Burnley vs Preston North End: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in March 2025, when Preston beat Burnley 3-0 at Deepdale. Before that, a Championship fixture in February 2025 ended 0-0, as did the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in October 2024. Across the last five meetings, Preston hold the stronger record, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat — Burnley's 3-0 home win in February 2023 the exception.