How to get Brest vs Paris FC tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brest host Paris FC on Friday, November 27, 2026 at the Stade Francis le Blé in Brest.

In their most recent encounter on May 3, 2026, Paris FC secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Brest. Prior to that meeting, Paris FC also managed a narrow 2-1 away win against Brest in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Paris FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Paris FC kicks off at the Stade Francis le Blé in Brest, with the match scheduled as part of the Ligue 1 fixture calendar.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 27 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Francis le Ble

How to buy Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure way to secure standard tickets is through the official ticketing portal of the home club, Stade Brestois, where general sale releases typically happen closer to the fixture date.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission: Starting around €30 to €45 .

Starting around . Lateral / Sideline Seating: Generally range from €45 to €80.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Restricted View Resale: Start around €35 to €55.

Start around Premium / VIP Hospitality Packages: FFrequently range from €100 to over €600 depending on the specific hospitality tier.

Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Paris FC Form

Brest head into this fixture with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their standout result in that run was a 5-1 victory over Angers on October 10, but defeats to Nice and Auxerre, along with a draw against Lille, reflect a side struggling for consistency. They scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Paris FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. A 4-3 win over Rennes on October 18 was their most impressive result, and they also beat Strasbourg 2-1 in September. However, a 1-0 defeat to Lorient and a 2-1 loss at Lens show they remain vulnerable. Paris FC scored eight goals and conceded six across the five-match run.

Brest vs Paris FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-0 win for Paris FC at home in Ligue 1 on May 3, 2026. Before that, Brest won 1-2 when Paris FC hosted them in September 2025. Across the five recorded meetings in the dataset, Paris FC hold two wins to Brest's two, with one draw, though the most recent result points firmly in the visitors' favour.