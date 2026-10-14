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Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Moenchengladbach
Ista-Borussia-Park
team-logoPaderborn
Book Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Tickets
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How to get Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Paderborn
Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach take on Paderborn in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Borussia Mönchengladbach host Paderborn on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Ista-Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Their most recent competitive league meeting took place in June 2020, where Borussia Mönchengladbach claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory away from home. Paderborn's last success against Gladgladbach came in a friendly match back in July 2021, when they recorded a 3-1 win at BORUSSIA-PARK.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Paderborn, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Paderborn TicketsBuy Now

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Paderborn kicks off at Ista-Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets?

There are several options available for purchasing tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Mönchengladbach and SC Paderborn:

1. Official Club Channels

  • You can check directly through Borussia Mönchengladbach for official primary ticket sales, member presales, and box office availability at the BORUSSIA-PARK.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Paderborn TicketsBuy Now

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets cost?

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standing Areas (Nordkurve / Südkurve blocks): Generally range from €19 to €30 for standard home terrace tickets through primary member sales.
  • Category 2 Seating (Upper tiers and corner sections): Typically priced between €35 and €55 directly from the club box office.
  • Category 1 Seating (Long-side stands like Osttribüne and Westtribüne): Generally range from €60 to €95 depending on the exact block and view.
  • VIP & Business Seats: Premium hospitality and lounge options range upwards of €150 to €300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

  • Budget / Safe Standing: Start around €18 to €75 for lower-demand sections or upper tiers.
  • Standard Seating (Category 2): Starting from roughly €60 to €95 per ticket.
  • Premium & Long-Side Seating (Category 1 / Osttribüne / Westtribüne): Prices ranging from €105 to €245+.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: High-end business lounge packages can reach upwards of €1,700+ depending on availability and the specific vendor.
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Paderborn TicketsBuy Now

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn Form

Gladbach arrive in poor form, winning just one of their last five competitive matches. That sole victory came in a friendly against Sportfreunde Siegen, while their Bundesliga record across the same period reads four defeats. The most recent league outing ended in a 3-4 loss to Mainz, and the 5-0 reverse against Freiburg earlier in September underlines the defensive fragility Blessin must address. Across those five matches, Gladbach scored six goals and conceded 14.

Paderborn's recent record is more encouraging. They have won two of their last five matches, including a 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Hoffenheim as their most recent outing. A goalless draw with Mainz and a DFB-Pokal win over 1. FC Phoenix Luebeck also feature in that run. Kettemann's side scored seven goals across those five fixtures and conceded five.

BMG

BMG - Form

SCF
L5-0
M05
L3-4
SIE
W0-3
FCP
D1-1
KOE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SCP

SCP - Form

SCF
L0-1
BVB
L3-0
TSG
W3-1
DCU
W0-1
VFB
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Paderborn: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly in July 2021, which Paderborn won 3-1 at Ista-Borussia-Park. Looking at the last five encounters across all competitions, Gladbach hold the stronger record, winning three times to Paderborn's two. In Bundesliga meetings specifically, Gladbach have been dominant, winning three of the three competitive fixtures listed in the dataset.

Head to Head

Borussia MoenchengladbachDrawPaderborn
4
0
1
Club Friendlies
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
1
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
0
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
2
FT
Bundesliga
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
1
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
3
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
2
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
0
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
2
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
0
FT
10Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

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