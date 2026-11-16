Bayern Munich host Slavia Prague on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

This upcoming European encounter marks a rare competitive meeting between Bayern Munich and Slavia Prague, presenting a fresh tactical challenge on the continental stage. The German giants have positioned themselves strongly in the expanded league phase as they push for a secure top-eight finish to guarantee automatic progression to the last 16.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Champions League kick-off?

Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 8 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable way to secure verified tickets is through the official FC Bayern Munich website and their ticketing portal. Members and registered fans typically have priority access to purchase tickets directly from the club depending on availability and phase distributions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Category 1: €100

€100 Category 2: €80

€80 Category 3: €60

€60 Category 4: €50

€50 Category 5: €19

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Category 4 Equivalents: Starting around €130 to €140 .

Starting around . Category 2 & 3 Seated Options: Generally ranging between €165 and €210 .

Generally ranging between . Category 1 & Premium Resale Seats: Frequently listed from €225 up to €300+.

Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Champions League: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Form

Bayern Munich head into this fixture in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Mainz, with a 2-0 Champions League win at Atlético Madrid coming shortly before that. They also beat Freiburg 3-1 and thrashed Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB-Pokal, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Across those five matches, Bayern scored 15 goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague arrive with a mixed recent record, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 domestic win over Artis Brno, though they fell 2-1 to Arsenal in the Champions League before that. They also recorded a 5-0 win at Jablonec and a 4-0 cup victory over FC Zbrojovka Brno, with a 1-1 draw against Mlada Boleslav the only other match in which they dropped points.

Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Bayern Munich and Slavia Prague is available for this fixture. Further historical context will be added when records are confirmed.