How to get Aston Villa vs Viking tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Aston Villa take on Viking on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Villa enter the match following a strong start to their European campaign, including an opening matchday 3-2 victory against Club Brugge. Viking secured their spot in the competition's proper phase after defeating Dinamo Zagreb 5-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Viking, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Viking kicks off at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Aston Villa vs Viking UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park, several primary options are available depending on eligibility and budget:

1. Official Club Ticketing (Aston Villa FC Direct)

Tickets are distributed through Aston Villa's official online ticketing portal. Priority access is typically given to Claret & Blue Season Ticket Holders and Official Members before any remaining inventory goes to general sale.

2. Away Fans Allocation (Viking FK Direct)

Traveling supporters wishing to sit in the dedicated away section must acquire tickets through Viking FK’s official ticket office or fan membership channels.

How much do Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Aston Villa vs Viking UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or secondary ticket platforms.

1. Official Club Prices (Aston Villa FC Direct)

Official standard general admission tickets sold directly by Aston Villa are priced in British Pounds (£) and convert roughly as follows:

Non-Season Ticket Holders: €105 – €117 (£89.50 – £99) depending on the stadium zone.

4-Match UEFA Package / Bundle Rate: ~ €88 (£75 per match).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Upper Tiers (North & South / Behind the Goal): Starting from €120 – €200 per seat

Lower Tiers (North & South Stand): From €250 per seat

Longside Upper / Lower (Trinity Stand & Doug Ellis Stand): €300 – €375 per seat

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from €240 – €310+ (includes lounge access, food, and complimentary drinks)

Aston Villa vs Viking Champions League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Viking Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 3-2 Premier League victory at Tottenham Hotspur, a result that snapped a difficult run and delivered their first league win of the season. Villa also beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League on September 8, showing they are capable of performing at this level. A Carabao Cup win over Coventry City adds further to that positive recent run, though a league defeat to Nottingham Forest and a goalless draw with Hull City are reminders of the inconsistency that has characterised their start to the campaign. Across those five matches, Villa have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Viking arrive in contrasting form domestically but with serious European questions to answer. Their last five outings include three wins, one draw, and one defeat. The standout domestic result was an 8-1 demolition of Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien, though the quality of that opposition bears little comparison to Champions League football. The more telling result came against VfB Stuttgart, where Viking were beaten 3-1 in Europe, exposing the gap between their domestic comfort and continental demands.

Aston Villa vs Viking: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Aston Villa and Viking are recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.