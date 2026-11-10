How to get Aston Villa vs Everton tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Aston Villa host Everton on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Their recent head-to-head encounters in the Premier League have been tightly contested tactical battles, highlighted by a narrow 1-0 victory for Everton at Villa Park. Prior to that hard-fought away win, the two sides played out a cautious 0-0 stalemate at Goodison Park in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Everton kicks off at Villa Park in Birmingham on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 13 2 Dec 2026 - 15:15 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Aston Villa website (for home fans) or the Everton official ticketing portal (for visiting supporters), provided you hold the necessary club memberships and meet the loyalty point criteria.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Standard Tickets: Range from approximately £61 to £115 .

Range from approximately . Concession Tickets: Generally range from about £46.50 to £88 .

Generally range from about . Junior Tickets: Starts around £29.50 .

Starts around . Club Membership Requirement: Costs around £59.95 all-in.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting Resale Prices: Generally start from around £65 to £82 .

Generally start from around . Average Market Pricing: Generally start from around £115 and £180 .

Generally start from around . Hospitality Packages: Range anywhere from £120+.

Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Everton Form

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing once. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City, and they also recorded a 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce during that run. Villa have scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Everton have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, and they also lost 2-0 to Chelsea in that run. The Toffees drew 2-2 with Hull City and picked up wins against Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the sequence.

Aston Villa vs Everton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in January 2026, when Everton won 1-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aston Villa hold the stronger record with two wins to Everton's one, with two matches ending level. The sides have drawn two of those five meetings, with Villa's standout result a 3-2 home win in September 2024.