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Ligue 1
team-logoAngers
Stade Raymond Kopa
team-logoTroyes
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How to get Angers vs Troyes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Angers take on Troyes in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Angers take on Troyes on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

Both teams will be seeking early-season momentum to secure crucial points in the domestic table. In their previous competitive encounter in April 2024, Angers claimed a 2–1 victory against Troyes.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Troyes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Angers vs Troyes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Angers vs Troyes takes place at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, with kick-off scheduled for this Ligue 1 matchday.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 5
Stade Raymond Kopa

How to buy Angers vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Angers SCO vs ESTAC Troyes match on September 19, 2026, you can buy them through the following primary options:

  1. Official Angers SCO Ticket Office: Since Angers is hosting the match at Stade Raymond Kopa, the safest and most direct option is buying through the official Angers SCO online ticketing portal (billetterie.angers-sco.fr).
  2. Official Stadium Ticket Windows: Depending on availability, tickets may also be sold directly at the Stade Raymond Kopa ticket booths leading up to matchday.
  3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: If official seats sell out, ticket aggregators and resale platforms like StubHub also list available tickets.
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How much do Angers vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

For the upcoming Angers SCO vs ESTAC Troyes match at Stade Raymond Kopa, ticket prices generally vary depending on whether you purchase them at official face-value rates or via secondary marketplaces.  

  • Official Ticket Office (Face Value): Standard single-match tickets for Ligue 1 fixtures at Angers generally range between €15 and €65 for regular seating categories (such as Tribune Coubertin or Tribune Colombier behind the goals up to central Tribune Saint-Léonard or Tribune Jean-Bouin).  
  • Secondary Marketplaces & Resale: On resale and ticketing platforms such as StubHub, entry-level tickets start at around €35 to €40, with the average ticket price across standard seating categories sitting around €80 to €90 depending on view and demand.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday hospitality options (such as access to specialized lounges like Salon Colombier or VIP seating) typically start from €80 to €180+ per ticket.  
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Angers vs Troyes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Troyes Form

Angers have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one result from a competitive fixture. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 Ligue 1 defeat to Lille on August 23. In pre-season, they beat Paris FC 3-2 and Lorient 2-1, while suffering a 2-3 loss to Le Mans. They also opened their friendly schedule with a 2-1 win over Creteil. Across those five matches, Angers scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Troyes have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 0-0 Ligue 1 draw with Paris FC on August 22. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with both Panetolikos and Auxerre in pre-season, beat GOAL FC 5-2, and won 3-0 against Grenoble. Troyes scored nine goals and conceded two across that five-match run, including two clean sheets.

SCO

SCO - Form

PAR
W3-2
LIL
L0-2
AJA
W1-3
REN
L1-2
LEH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TRO

TRO - Form

PAT
D1-1
PAR
D0-0
FCL
W1-2
STR
L2-6
LIL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Angers vs Troyes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 20, 2024, when Angers beat Troyes 2-1 in a Ligue 2 fixture at Stade Raymond Kopa. Before that, Troyes hosted Angers in December 2023 and lost 1-4. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Angers have won three times to Troyes's one, with one match ending level, and Angers have scored 10 goals to Troyes's seven across those fixtures.

Head to Head

AngersDrawTroyes
4
0
1
Ligue 2
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
FT
Ligue 2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
4
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
FT
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
3
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
FT
11Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

Angers vs Troyes Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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